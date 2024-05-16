The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, May 16, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have to put your emotional and practical considerations second to someone else. This is because you’re in a situation where someone else’s needs come first. (You’re not being a martyr; it’s just what’s happening.) Home crafts and getting organized will please you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day for romance! In fact, you won’t be able to conceal your feelings from others because you’re wearing your heart on your sleeve. You will also feel more protective and nurturing, especially toward children or someone special.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to relax at home among familiar surroundings. It will give you a pleasant feeling to “get away from it all.” We all need days to try to restore ourselves before we sally forth into the world again. A conversation with a female family member could be significant.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your communications with others matter. This is because you feel you have something important to say and you want to be heard. Be aware that your thinking might be influenced by the past. Take a moment before you react to someone. Resist giving in to a habitual response.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’re more concerned with money, cash flow and certainly your possessions. You might want to take care of something or repair it; or, you might want to protect it from someone. Perhaps you don’t want to loan to anyone? Think twice before you spend money today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month, and when this occurs, it makes you more emotional than usual. (This happens to each of us on different days.) However, the good news is that your luck will get a tiny boost. Ask the universe for a favor!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be tempted to withdraw and keep your feelings secret today because it’s easy to second-guess yourself or have self-doubts. “I’m navel lint.” (The position of the moon can encourage unconscious fears.) You might want to explore mystical or spiritual disciplines that deal with hidden truths.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your emotional contact with friends as well as members of groups and organizations is important to you today. In fact, you might feel more protective and supportive than usual to a friend, especially someone in need. You might even feel jealous if they pay more attention to someone else. Ouch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Professional and business concerns are your focus today. You might also be concerned about what people think of you. In fact, you are noticed more than usual, which means a public argument or any display of emotion will register with others. (Time for some damage control?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have a strong urge to “do something different.” You want to break free from your daily routine. If you can travel — perfect! However, if you can’t travel, you can certainly explore your own neighborhood or your own city. Give yourself an exciting diversion!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your emotions are more intense. (If you don’t notice this, others will.) You might also be concerned with secrets, especially because something behind the scenes might stir up feelings of jealousy. (That’s because feelings of possessiveness will easily arise.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which will turn your attention to your most personal relationships — close friendships, partners and spouses. If you have conflict with anyone, it will be more emotional. Be smart and agree to compromise. At least, for today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Pierce Brosnan (1953) shares your birthday. You have a distinctive style and are never boring. You have a wild streak in you that you keep under control. This is a slower-paced year that brings opportunities to rejuvenate yourself and focus on important relationships. Seek out people who want the best for you.

