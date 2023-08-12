Chicago outdoors: Rusty patched bumble bee and cicada killer

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend emailed a cicada killer wasp he photographed flying towards him on Monday, adding “Cool antenna.” I was more overwhelmed by the whole sight of the very cool photo, normally I am only able to photograph them on the ground.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

A rusty patched bumble bee spotted in Rogers Park. Jean Bryan

“I’m sending you a picture of my very first rusty patched bumble bee, taken [July 24] in Rogers Park. My sighting was confirmed by BeeSpotter.org a couple of days later. . . . I’ve been reporting to BeeSpotter for three or four years, and am very excited to see this endangered animal so close to home. Here’s hoping for more!” Jean Bryan, master naturalist

A: Very cool find, especially with a good photo of a bee species that was the first federally-listed endangered pollinator in the country. Bryan inspired me to join BeeSpotter, a web-based portal from the University of Illinois and “a partnership between citizen-scientists and the professional science community.”

WILD TIMES

CELEBRATION

Today, Aug. 12:Oak Brook Trout Unlimited’s 50th anniversary celebration, free, family festival events, vendor displays, 2-6 p.m., TU president Chris Wood’s keynote address 4 p.m., Jeff Troutman

HUNTER SAFETY

Aug. 19-20: Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com

Aug. 26-27: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 9-10:Morris, (815) 942-6645

HUNTER CAMP

Sept. 23:For adult hunters of all levels, Deacon’s Bar, Wauconda, publish.illinois.edu/huntcampil/

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Monday, Aug. 14: Boat America, Northfield, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

Next Saturday, Aug. 19: Boat American, Waukegan, Dave Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

FISH GATHERINGS

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo on crappies, South Side Muskie Hawks, The Sock Bar and Grill, Hickory Hills (note new venue), 7 p.m., southsidemuskiehawks.org

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Wednesday, Aug. 16, to Aug. 31: First lottery, duck/goose permit applications, residents only

Friday, Aug. 18: Final day, third lottery, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits