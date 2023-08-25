Breaking down the area’s top 10 offensive players

The list of the area’s top 10 offensive players includes top prospects heading to two-time defending national champ Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson and a variety of Big Ten schools.

Here’s a closer look:

1. Cam Williams, Glenbard South

While the transfer portal has complicated and delayed recruiting for many high school prospects, Williams is the exception to the rule. The 6-2, 190-pound senior committed to Notre Dame before his junior season. A converted running back, he moved to receiver as a freshman. He’s No. 2 in Illinois, No. 9 among receivers and No. 36 nationally in the 2024 class in 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

2. Tysean Griffin, Morgan Park

Few players can impact a game in as many ways as Griffin, who has been a starter since he arrived at Morgan Park in the spring 2021 pandemic season. The 5-11, 165-pound senior can line up in the backfield or at receiver and has the speed to return kicks for scores. He’s committed to Illinois.

3. Marques Easley, Kankakee

Nicknamed the Big Easy, the senior is committed to Georgia as an offensive lineman. His athleticism at 6-5 and 335 pounds turned heads, and recruiting analysts see a high ceiling. “The more I watch him, the more I like him,” Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove said of the state’s No. 6 senior.

4. I’Marion Stewart, Kenwood

After three seasons at Bolingbrook, the 6-1, 180-pounder has transferred to Kenwood. The Michigan commit will start at both receiver and cornerback for the Broncos after playing strictly offense for the Raiders. He’s the state’s No. 7 senior.

5. Christian Betancur, Marian Central

It’s a banner year for tight ends in the area, and Betancur looks to be the best of the bunch. The 6-5, 240-pounder is ranked fourth among Illinois seniors and is committed to Clemson.

6. Talyn Taylor, Geneva

The state’s No. 2 junior is a speedy receiver. A 6-1, 175-pounder, he caught 55 passes for 8-5 yards and eight touchdowns last season. His offers include Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and USC.

7. Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel

The 5-10, 190-pounder will be a key offensive cog for the defending Class 7A champs, both as a runner and as a pass catcher. He’s committed to Wisconsin.

8. Grant Stec, Jacobs

Another elite senior tight end, the state’s fifth-ranked senior is a 6-6, 220-pounder committed to Wisconsin.

9. Luke Williams, Naperville North

The versatile athlete is an elite receiver (42 catches, 614 yards, five touchdowns in 2022) and an all-conference basketball player. A 6-1, 174-pounder, the state’s No. 8 senior is committed to Purdue where he’ll play safety.

10. Julius Ellens, Glenbard West

A four-year varsity starter and returning West Suburban Silver offensive MVP, the 5-10, 185-pounder is the motor that drives the Hilltoppers’ offense. His offers include Kansas State, Army, Navy and Air Force.

