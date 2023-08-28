Metra Rock Island services shut down following derailment near Lasalle Street Station

Metra Rock Island inbound and outbound trains have been halted north of 35th Street after a train derailed Monday morning near the Lasalle Street station.

Just before 8:30 a.m., inbound train #704 derailed near 14th Street, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

The train was carrying about 600 passengers but no injuries were reported, according to Gillis and Chicago fire officials.

Passengers were transferred to another train and taken the rest of the way to the Lasalle Street Station, Gillis said.

Trains behind #704 were stopped near 35th Street, Gillis said. Those passengers have been encouraged to take CTA trains. CTA will honor Metra tickets for passengers boarding at the 35th Street station, Gillis said.

Due to #704's derailment, CTA will honor Metra tickets at 35th Street. We encourage customers to use the CTA red line or seek alternate means of transportation. — Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) August 28, 2023

As of 10:30 a.m., Rock Island service was still not operating past 35th Street and a number of trains have been canceled. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.