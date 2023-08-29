The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I’m not allowed to see grandson who needs me

Grandparents’ visits with autistic boy abruptly stop after a molestation claim that appears to be unfounded.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I’m not allowed to see grandson who needs me
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have had a wonderful relationship with my only grandson for nine years. Since I retired, he visits every other weekend, which makes me so happy. He has autism and didn’t speak for the first six years, but now he talks constantly. It’s wonderful. I’m very close to my son as well.

I guess you know what’s coming: My daughter-in-law cut my grandchild out of my life four months ago. She says he was molested in my care by my husband. I took my husband of 13 years, who has never been alone with my grandson, ever, to the police station. He passed all lie detector tests, and the police said they believe my husband.

My grandson didn’t say a word; only my DIL spoke. I had child welfare agents come out and they did a thorough investigation. They said that, in their opinion, she was making this up. She hasn’t spoken to her family in 12 years. She cuts everyone off if they upset her.

My grandson needs me. What can I do? My son says if I move and live next door to them, I can see him every day. But, I don’t believe that would last either. I’m sure she would just come up with something else. Any ideas? — ACHING HEART IN TEXAS

DEAR ACHING HEART: If your son is suggesting that you move next door — presumably without your husband — it is a nonstarter. The person who could fix this is your son. Because the accusation your DIL made was groundless, your son should insist you have visitation with your grandson. However, if that doesn’t happen, then remember Texas is a state in which grandparents DO have some rights. Therefore, it may benefit you to discuss this matter with an attorney specializing in family law.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to the same woman for 35 years. She has been an alcoholic for the last 20. She has done four stints in rehab facilities. She comes out healthy for a while, then starts drinking again. She hasn’t yet realized that she can’t drink one glass of wine and stop there. It seems to get worse each time. We work together, and I have had to take all her hours away because she’s not reliable. I’m holding on to our job and taking care of my aging parents.

I went to my first Al-Anon meeting. It was OK, but only a few of the people in the room were male. Throwing a man out is a lot easier than throwing a woman out. I think about leaving her all the time, but there are risks to my house, our dog and even the general public if I leave her alone. Is there any solution for someone like me? — AT WITS’ END IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR AT WITS’ END: Talk to a family law attorney and ask what your options are. You cannot save your wife from herself or her addiction. When she picks up that glass, she has already made a choice, and it is NOT your marriage or your partnership. She will not become responsible for herself unless she is forced to be. By staying with her, you are enabling her. I apologize if this seems harsh, but it is the truth.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Businesses just assume I have a smartphone
Dear Abby: Mother-in-law seems to love visiting at worst possible time
Dear Abby: What do I do when the driver starts drinking at the wheel?
Dear Abby: Diner owner erupts when asked to stop gross conversation
Dear Abby: After 1 1⁄2 years, boyfriend won’t commit to marry
Dear Abby: Bridesmaids’ dyed hair clashes with my wedding theme
The Latest
Will Walsh prays on Monday at memorials for Jerrald Gallion, Angela Carr and Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr. near a Dollar General store where they were shot and killed two days earlier in Jacksonville, Florida.
Editorials
Americans should shout out opposition to needless gun deaths
Politicians won’t act until they are forced to.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Illinois schools lag far behind in providing our kids with the most important meal of the day.
Other Views
Let’s make it easy for kids to get a school breakfast
Nationally, the total average daily rate for breakfast participation in schools went up by 11.2% in 2022 compared to 2021. In Illinois, it went down by 6.6%, according to the Food Research and Action Center.
By Mark A. Klaisner
 
The whole family can help prepare crustless curried spinach tart.
Recipes
Menu planner: Crustless curried spinach tart is tasty with a low carb count
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday,
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
In a White House meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, President Joe Biden says ‘silence is complicity’ when dealing with acts of racism.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 