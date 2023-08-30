The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
American Airlines flight attendants picket at O’Hare

Union leaders announced that more than 99% of members had voted to authorize a strike if contract talks ‘do not yield significant improvements.’

By  Marni Pyke | Daily Herald
   
American Airlines flight attendants picket outside O’Hare Wednesday protesting working conditions and wages.

Marni Pyke/Daily Herald

Waving “Ready to Strike” and “We Need a Contract Today” signs, American Airlines flight attendants picketed at O’Hare International and 11 other airports Wednesday.

“It’s not imminent ... we’re just willing to do whatever it takes,” Association of Professional Flight Attendants representative Alyssa Kovacs said outside Terminal 3.

The APFA’s contract expired in 2019. Wage-related issues, benefits and air rage are among the issues, union officials said.

“I love my job and I love my co-workers, but not having a contract for four years was tough,” flight attendant Derek Chavez said.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

