Picture Chicago: 25 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Bronzeville church where Emmett Till’s casket lay open becomes a national monument, Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park, and a century-old church in Pilsen could gain landmark status.
The Latest
A little more than a year after the Big Ten poached Southern California and UCLA away from the Pac-12, it dealt another crushing blow to the storied West Coast conference.
Entertaining HBO series gets even better at dramatizing the ’80s adventures of Magic, Kareem, Jerry Buss, Pat Riley and even Larry Bird.
“Just one of those days,” said Hendricks, who left after the fourth inning of Atlanta’s 8-0 victory.
Swanson faced his former team for the first time Friday, as the Cubs fell 8-0 to the Braves.
The former Pro Bowl defensive end is an affordable, low-risk, high-return acquisition that can provide a pass rush that will allow the Bears young secondary — cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson and safety Jaquan Brisker — to blossom.