Friday, August 4, 2023
TILL_080223_05.JPG

Caroline Chotoosingh from south loop takes a photo next to a sign for the National Park Service at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ at the 4021 South State Street in Bronzeville during an unveiling of the sign recognizing Roberts Temple as a National Monument, Tuesday, Aug. 1. Robert Temple is the Church where Emmett Till’s open casket drew world’s attention to the civil rights issues in America.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 25 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Bronzeville church where Emmett Till’s casket lay open becomes a national monument, Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park, and a century-old church in Pilsen could gain landmark status.

Sun-Times staff
   
TILL_080223_06.JPG

Brenda Mallory, chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) and Secretary Deb Haaland of the U.S. Department of the Interior pulls back the cover of the future sign at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ at the 4021 South State Street in Bronzeville during an unveiling of the sign recognizing Roberts Temple as a National Monument, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SOCCER_080323_09.JPG

Participants stand face to face during a reaction drill during a drill session hosted by German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund with migrants and local youth at the soccer cage in Humboldt Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SHEDD_080223_05.JPG

Aquarium employees holding different animals stand by the stage after a press conference about the future of the Shedd Aquarium and the planned renovations to the aquarium, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

ROYKO_073123_29.jpg

Several pitchers of the various anonymous beers sit on the bar during Royko’s Beer Test 50th at Old Town Ale House at 219 W North Ave in Old Town, Sunday, July 30. Chicago Brewseum, Newberry Library, and Pocket Guide to Hell came together to celebrate Chicago journalist Mike Royko and he column he wrote 50 years ago to prove how bad American beer was in a blind taste test.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_66.JPG

New Jeans performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_54.JPG

Fans cheer as New Jeans performs on the T-Mobile stage day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_09.JPG

Fans cheer as Bad Neighbors performs on the Coinbase stage during day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_66.JPG

Billie Eilish performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_18.JPG

Joy Oladokun performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_12.JPG

Attendees relax in the grass in between performances on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_05.JPG

Carola performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_02.JPG

Fans dance as Carola performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RUST_08XX23_003.jpg

Rust on the overhead beams at the Pritzker Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Some of the horizontal trellis beams designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry are severely rusted. They’re in desperate need of repair or even replacement.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NULAWSUIT_080323_004.jpg

Former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz waits off to the side during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard law office in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

PICKLEBALL_08XX23_006.jpg

Tamara Jones plays pickleball on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Roosevelt Park in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

BEARS_080223_04.JPG

Chicago Bears wide receiver Isaiah Ford catches a pass at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

81STSHOOTING_080323_10.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, including a 2-year-old child and their parents, Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FIELD_080223_003.jpg

Guests take a sneak peak of the Field Museum’s second installment of “The Changing Face of Science” exhibition featuring Jingmai O’Connor, PhD, the museums Curator of Fossil Reptiles (second from left.) The Changing Face of Science is a series that highlights women and/or scientists of color who are breaking barriers in their field to challenge the typical idea of who can be a scientist, in Chicago on Tuesday, August 1.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

FARMERSMARKET_080423_06.JPG

The unofficial farmer’s market in Logan Square has grown so big that neighbor Marianne Parker doesn’t feel safe biking on the outer street of Logan Boulevard Thursday, Aug. 3.

SILVERROOM_073023_3.jpg

People mill around as the Chicago Skyline is seen from the last Silver Room Sound System Block Party at Oakwood Beach in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Saturday, July 29.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

SILVERROOM_073023_13.jpg

Festival goers arrive at the last Silver Room Sound System Block Party at Oakwood Beach in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Saturday, July 29.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

POT_080323_2.jpg

Ivan D. stands for a photo outside Ascend Cannabis Dispensary in Logan Square, after buying some vape cartridges for over $40, Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PEOPLESGAS_080223_3.jpg

Dozens of people attending a public forum for Peoples Gas rate increase proposal hold up signs critical of the rate increase, at UIC’s Dorin Forum, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

ADALBERT_080423_2.jpg

Scaffolding hangs around the closed St. Adalbert Catholic Church located at 1650 W. 17th St. in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

