Child among at least 3 shot, wounded in Auburn Gresham

A child was among at least three people wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side, authorities said.

Fire department paramedics found a woman and child shot at 81st Street and Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, according to a spokesperson with the fire department. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in critical condition.

A man was taken from 81st and Elizabeth Street to Christ Medical Center, where his condition wasn’t immediately known, fire officials said.

The fire department wasn’t immediately able to confirm whether the shootings were related.

Chicago police haven’t released any details on the shooting yet.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

