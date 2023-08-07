The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
2 dead in Arlington Heights domestic-related shooting

The victims were identified as Cynthia Armstrong, 74, and Ronald Armstrong, 76, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people have died following a domestic-related shooting in Arlington Heights over the weekend.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers he had killed his wife and dog and was planning to kill himself, Arlington Heights police said.

When officers arrived at the home in the 300 block of West Campbell Street they found a woman unresponsive at the dining room table and a man unresponsive, but breathing, in an adjoining room, holding a gun, police said.

The family’s dog was also found dead, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police believe the shooting was domestic-related.

The shooting remains under investigation.

