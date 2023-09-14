1 killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the two inside a parked car about 9:50 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 34, was shot several times throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

