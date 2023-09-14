The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

1 killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting

The two men were inside a car when they were shot around 9:50 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
An evidence marker.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the two inside a parked car about 9:50 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 34, was shot several times throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In News
Rep. Lauren Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
Tent city tensions: Residents split on migrant camp landing on Far South Side
Common Pantry opens its first standalone location in 56-year history
Delta-8, other mind-altering hemp products would be tightly restricted in Chicago under new proposal.
The Latest
Harold Washington Library at 400 S. State St. was one of several Chicago-area libraries that received bomb threats on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Editorials
Stand up for free speech in the face of threats to bomb libraries and ban books
The Harold Washington Library and several suburban libraries received anonymous threats on Tuesday, the same day Sen. Dick Durbin held hearings in Washington on book bans.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mother keeps reminding me of past mistakes
Recovering alcoholic is spiraling into depression as a result of mom’s cruel taunts.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A caravan celebrating Mexican Independence Day brought the Loop to a standstill last year.
Editorials
Let’s get the party started — safely — on Mexican Independence Day
We join the city of Chicago, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate of Chicago in urging folks to celebrate responsibly.
By CST Editorial Board
 
AP23257157670188.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces will look to sweep Sky Sunday after dominating in Game 1
Kahleah Copper finished with 15 points, Courtney Williams added nine points and 11 rebounds and Marina Mabrey was held to just seven points, shooting 3-for-11 from the field.
By Annie Costabile
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, September 14, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 