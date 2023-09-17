Four takes from Week 4 in high school football

Can anyone beat Mount Carmel or Loyola?

The top two teams are dominating ranked opponents every week. St. Rita and Brother Rice, proud programs with excellent players, barely hung with Mount Carmel and Loyola for one half in Week 4 games.

This domination isn’t new. Since Jordan Lynch took over at Mount Carmel in 2018 the rest of the state is 9-102 against the Caravan and Ramblers.

Mount Carmel is the only team that has beaten Loyola since 2019.

There are just four active coaches that have defeated the Caravan or Ramblers since 2018: Marist’s Ron Dawczak, Maine South’s Dave Inserra, St. Ignatius’ Matt Miller and Rob Pomazak of St. Charles North.

Both Mount Carmel and Loyola are starting new quarterbacks this season. The Ramblers have a new coach. But neither team has missed a beat.

“No one can compete with us if we do what we do, especially on offense,” Caravan quarterback Jack Elliott said. “We shouldn’t be stopped.”

Mount Carmel and Loyola will face off in Wilmette on the last day of the regular season.

Bear down

Fenwick quarterback Marek Hill’s grandfather, Ike Hill, was a receiver and kick returner for the Bills (‘70-71) and Bears (‘73-74, ‘76).

“He really thought my best sport was baseball,” Marek Hill said. “So he was really skeptical when I was saying I was quitting baseball for [football]. But he’s been really supportive. I’m really appreciative of him laying the blueprint for [me].”

Hill was 24 of 38 for 297 yards and two TDs in a 17-16 win over St. Francis in Week 4. Also had 12 carries for 41 yards.

There are several other Bears connections in the area.

Cooper Kmet, Cole Kmet’s younger brother, is the starting quarterback at St. Viator.

Carmel coach Jason McKie played for the Bears and Stevenson wide receiver Armand Burris is the son of former Bears quarterback Henry Burris.

Woodstock star

Quarterback Cale McThenia had a monster game for Marian Central in a 49-34 win against Chicago Christian in Week 4.

McThenia was 34-for-43 for 461 yards and five touchdowns. He had 12 carries for 83 yards and two TDs.

The 6-3, 210-pound senior committed to Northern Iowa in March.

Still undefeated

There’s a fairly large group of unbeaten teams that haven’t cracked the Super 25 yet this season.

Antioch, Carmel, Montini, Maine West, Seneca, Morris, Mundelein, TF North, West Aurora, Glenbard South and South Elgin are all off to perfect starts.

Five Public League White teams are also undefeated. Senn, Lincoln Park, Dyett, North Lawndale and Payton are all 4-0 and in state playoff-eligible conferences.

