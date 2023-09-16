Punt returner Donovan Robinson sparks Loyola’s victory against Brother Rice

Returning punts is probably the most dangerous thing a player can do in high school football. Many teenagers have the size and strength of adults, but that’s where the similarities end.

Tackles are often awkward. Fair catch signals are missed or ignored. The heights and locations of punts are wildly varied. It’s a messy business.

“A lot of people don’t want to do it,” Donovan Robinson, Loyola’s punt returner said. “But I love it. Trying to make people miss and score a touchdown is so exciting.”

Robinson had a pair of long punt returns in No. 2 Loyola’s 41-24 victory against No. 19 Brother Rice on Saturday in Wilmette.

“I like taking risks and it’s definitely one of the bigger things to take on for the team,” Robinson, a junior, said. “Making sure you catch it. A lot comes into it.”

Robinson’s 45-yard punt return, when the game was tied at 10, set up a crafty, tough 19-yard touchdown run by Ramblers quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald that put Loyola ahead for good.

“I told the kids before the game that the biggest swings in momentum and yardage happen on special teams,” Ramblers coach Beau Desherow said. “[Robinson] gave us great field position when the offense was struggling a bit early. He’s a great kid and a special player.”

The final score is deceiving. Loyola (4-0, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Blue) brought in its second team defense when it led 38-10 in the third quarter.

Brother Rice (2-2, 0-1) has been excellent at shutting down the run since Casey Quedenfeld took over as coach last year.

The Crusaders did a solid job against the rush on Saturday, but Fitzgerald did them in. The promising junior quarterback was 13-for-19 for 243 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters.

“It’s all about trust in my wide receivers and offensive line,” Fitzgerald said. “[The receivers] are making me look good. They deserve all the credit.”

Fitzgerald connected with Nicholas Arogundade on a beautifully timed and thrown 50-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter.

“These are [Fitzgerald’s] first four varsity football games and the improvement has been great each week,” Desherow said. “The sky is the limit. He’s just one of those kids that is a natural leader.”

Loyola takes the lead. Tough, crafty 19-yard TD run by QB Ryan Fitzgerald.



Ramblers 17, Brother Rice 10, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/ARQpHj8yQD — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 16, 2023

Junior running back Drew MacPherson, who had 10 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, had six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Arogundade had three catches for 108 yards.

Loyola’s defense has been as good as advertised over the first four weeks. With Fitzgerald’s progression at quarterback and several receivers stepping up, the offense is beginning to match it.

“It doesn’t hurt having that Loyola defense behind us,” MacPherson said. “It’s a lot easier to play our game thanks to them, but we have been putting up a lot of points on the board.”

Navy recruit Randall Nauden had 21 carries for 136 yards. The senior had touchdown runs of one and 60 yards for Brother Rice.

Crusaders quarterback Ryan Hartz was 13-for-24 passing for 89 yards.

Brother Rice already owns quality wins against Maine South and St. Ignatius. It’s other loss was in the rivalry game at Marist

Loyola is favored in its next four games. If the Ramblers and Mount Carmel can win out, it would set up another No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown of undefeated teams in Week 9 in Wilmette. The Caravan won the game last season.

