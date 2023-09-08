The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Small plane crashes in Busse Woods near O’Hare; pilot OK

The Cook County Forest Preserve Police Department said the pilot was able to walk away from the crash of the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The pilot was able to walk away from the crash with non-life threatening injuries, officials said

A small plane crashed in Ned Brown Preserve, popularly known as Busse Woods, Friday. The pilot was able to walk away. No one else was on board.

Journal & Topics

The pilot of a small plane that went down in Ned Brown Preserve Friday evening shortly after taking off from O’Hare International Airport was able to walk away from the crash, according to Cook County Forest Preserve officials.

No one else was on board the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200 when it went down in the southeastern section of the forest preserve, popularly known as Busse Woods, near the Main Dam about 7:15 p.m, officials said.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

It was not immediately known why the plane crashed.

Forest Preserves of Cook County police and other local emergency personnel were on the scene Friday night, and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

