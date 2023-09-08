Small plane crashes in Busse Woods near O’Hare; pilot OK

The pilot of a small plane that went down in Ned Brown Preserve Friday evening shortly after taking off from O’Hare International Airport was able to walk away from the crash, according to Cook County Forest Preserve officials.

No one else was on board the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200 when it went down in the southeastern section of the forest preserve, popularly known as Busse Woods, near the Main Dam about 7:15 p.m, officials said.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

It was not immediately known why the plane crashed.

Forest Preserves of Cook County police and other local emergency personnel were on the scene Friday night, and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.