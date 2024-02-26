Defensive-minded Montini beats Grayslake Central to advance to Class 3A state semifinals

Montini’s Nikki Kerstein tapped the ball loose from behind. The highly talented guard dove for the ball before a teammate grabbed it and immediately passed it ahead for a fastbreak score.

The Broncos' effort, alertness and unselfishness were displayed through that one instantaneous play. The Broncos were the aggressors in this super-sectional game. They dictated the pace and goaded Grayslake Central into many miscues. Given the magnitude of the game, the Broncos met the moment.

Whereas the Rams (27-7) looked a step slow and overwhelmed, the Broncos (29-7) were ferocious and took Monday’s 44-25 Class 3A super-sectionals game against the Rams to advance to the Illinois state semifinals in Bloomington-Normal.

“It means a lot because it's my first time,” said senior forward Victoria Matulevicius, who scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. “I'm so happy we can get this chance to get the job done.”

The Broncos were relentless defensively, swarming Rams players and tipping the ball loose. When the Rams caught the ball and placed two feet on the ground, a Bronco was facing them in a defensive stance. That defensive commitment led to 10 first-half turnovers for the Rams.

The Broncos came in focused on neutralizing the Rams’ Peyton and Madison Hoffmann — two talented forwards.

“We dropped down on the two big girls,” Kerstein said of her team’s defensive performance. “That was super important, knowing that they were the two most effective players, and once we took them away, it was up from there.”

Seventeen turnovers later, the Broncos accomplished their goal of slowing down the Rams’ offense. Though Madison Hoffmann finished with 12 points — almost half her team’s point total — she worked for her points.

“It was a nasty game for us offensively,” Broncos coach Shannon Spanos said. “The one thing you can control is defense, so we dug our heels in and tried not to let them do their thing.”

Senior forward Alyssa Epps drew the Hoffman matchup, and she battled. She fronted Hoffman hard and forced her Rams teammates to lob the pass over the top. Her role was invaluable for the Broncos.

“She was huge for us defensively,” Kerstein said. “She did everything for us and was the main reason we could hold them to 25 points the whole game.”

The Rams' offense was discombobulated when the ball wasn’t in Hoffmann’s hands. The Rams looked unsure of where the ball was supposed to go offensively, while the ball popped around the perimeter and, more times than not, found the right person for the Broncos.

And Matulevicius was often the right person: Her ability to finish at the rim was a difference-maker for the Broncos.

“I was just finding mismatches,” Matulevicius said. “If a short girl were guarding me, I would seal, get open and trust that my teammates would pass me the ball.”

With Monday’s victory, the Broncos are headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2020. They will face Lincoln — who lost in last year’s Class 3A state championship game — at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena. The season will end in Normal, Illinois. It's on Montini to determine how its season ends.

“With these playoff games, you don't know where your final game will be,” Matulevicius said. “State was the goal, and I can’t believe we’re getting the chance to get there.”

