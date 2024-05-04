Six area junior basketball players to keep eye on during recruiting period

The recruiting calendar has changed significantly since last season. For the first time in years, there wasn’t an April “live” evaluation period. The NCAA allowed college programs to focus on the portal and restocking their rosters after another mass exodus of players this spring. There were nearly 2,000 portal entries.

While college coaches are fixated on keeping their rosters older and using the portal to do so, the first — and only — live period of the spring will be next weekend. This is the time when coaches get back to recruiting high school talent.

Here are six juniors heading into the all-important months of May, June and July who are ready to be seen:

Tyreek Coleman, Waubonsie Valley

He didn’t play AAU basketball last spring and summer and remained a relative unknown. But he emerged this past season without a whole lot of eyes on him. The DuPage Valley Conference Player of the Year and Sun-Times All-Area selection averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Now he’s back playing with the Illinois Wolves in the offseason and surely will garner a lot of interest. He already added an offer from Miami (Ohio) this week.

An unselfish and savvy point guard, Coleman flashes shooting upside with some deep range.

EJ Horton, Phillips

All the 6-2 guard did once moving from Florida to Chicago for his junior year was average 21 points and lead Phillips to a Class 2A state championship. Horton did so as an electric bucket-getter who soon will draw the attention of college coaches.

Horton is at his best with his open-floor athleticism, getting downhill with force and using his explosiveness at the rim as a finisher. The lefty jumper can be erratic at times, but he has evolved into at least a threat from beyond the arc with 52 three-pointers as a junior.

Dalton Scantlebury, Lane Tech

Don’t be surprised if the big 6-9 post player rises in the eyes of college coaches and evaluators over the next several months.

Though he was bogged down early with an injury during his junior season, Scantlebury came on strong over the final two months and finished averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds. His positive momentum has continued this spring with Team Rose on the club circuit.

Scantlebury moves well, offers legit size and is an interior presence. As a bonus, he’s a big man you can play through a little bit offensively.

Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows

The highest-ranked and most-recognized player on the list after averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior. He impressed by hitting 76 three-pointers while shooting 45% as a 6-7 versatile forward. Miletic also adds sneaky pop off the floor and has evolved into an athletic finisher.

If the flashes of shot creation turn into results, Miletic could grab the attention of college coaches during the spring and summer months, much like Angelo Ciaravino of Mount Carmel did a year ago. He already sports offers from close-by high majors in Marquette and Illinois.

JT Pettigrew, Bolingbrook

The 6-7 big man made a significant jump from his sophomore to junior year after transferring from Fenwick to Bolingbrook.

Pettigrew averaged a double-double (17.1 points, 10 rebounds) while knocking down 29 three-pointers. More importantly, he has shown improvement with his athleticism, defensive presence and assertiveness. UIC extended an offer this week.

EJ Mosley, Romeoville

With a slick playmaking style, Mosley can push in transition or play with finesse and decision-making in the halfcourt with ball screens.

Mosley, who has been highly undervalued by the masses for too long, averaged 13.4 points and 4.7 assists as a pass-first point guard.

Look for Mosley’s recruitment to pick up as he plays the spring and summer out with Young & Reckless and during the high school open period in June.

