Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Sports Media Sports NFL

Pat McAfee, ESPN part ways with Aaron Rodgers for rest of NFL playoffs

“There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you,” McAfee said.

By  Sun-times Staff And Wires
   
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will no longer appear on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Aaron Rodgers-Pat McAfree show is done for the season.

McAfee announced on his ESPN show Wednesday that Rodgers won’t appear again this season. 

“There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you,” McAfee said. “The way it ended, it got really loud. I am happy that he’s not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

Rodgers was scheduled to appear on McAfee’s show throughout the NFL playoffs, according to the New York Post.

In what turned out to be his final appearance, Rodgers  denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their feud.

“Any type of name calling is ridiculous and I’m not calling him [a pedophile], and neither should you,” Rodgers said on the show Tuesday.

Rodgers criticized Mike Foss, an ESPN executive who oversees McAfee’s show, for saying that Rodgers had made “a dumb and factually inaccurate joke” about Kimmel.

“Mike, you’re not helping,” Rodgers said. “You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said. This is the game plan of the media and this is what they do: They try to cancel, you know, and it’s not just me.”

Rodgers last week said a lot of people, “including Jimmy Kimmel,” are really hoping that a list of Epstein’s associates doesn’t come out publicly. Kimmel, who has denied any association with Epstein, threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit for the comment and said the NFL star was putting his family in danger.

Rodgers suggested that people were reading too much into what he said, that he was not stupid enough to accuse Kimmel of being a pedophile.

