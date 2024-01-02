Holiday Tournament rewind: Highlights and observations from tournaments around the state

Mount Carmel owns the Pekin Holiday Tournament.

Last year the Caravan upset eventual Class 4A state champ Moline in the final. This year coach Phil Segroves’ team took care of Lake Park in the championship game. In the last three years the Caravan are now 12-0 with three consecutive Pekin titles.

While Northwestern recruit Angelo Ciaravino was named the tournament MVP, Mount Carmel’s success this season has been a result of a top-to-bottom balance among its top six players. The run at Pekin was further evidence.

Ciaravino is an extremely efficient star. He averaged 15.5 points a game at Pekin while shooting over 60 percent from the field. But Christian Uremovich, Cameron Thomas, Grant Best, Noah Mister and Lee Marks all averaged between 7.7 points and 11.5 points a game for the Caravan in the four wins.

The defense did its job as well. Lake Park’s Cam Cerese came into the title game having scored 86 points in the previous three tournament games; Mount Carmel limited Cerese to 16 points on 6 of 19 from the field in the championship.

Favorites deliver

A season that’s been billed as one full of parity certainly didn’t come across that way over the holidays.

There were endless down-to-the-wire barnburners across the state, filled with overtime and last-second shots. But by the time New Year’s Eve rolled around and the holiday tournaments were wrapped up, all the favorites were celebrating.

Curie was the top seed at Pontiac. Metamora was favored at York. Warren was the team to beat at Proviso West, Mount Carmel at Pekin and Normal at the State Farm Classic. DePaul Prep and Waubonsie Valley went into the holidays unbeaten and came out unscathed, winning at Hinsdale Central and Jacobs, respectively.

Homewood-Flossmoor over Thornton at the Big Dipper, a battle of two highly-ranked teams chock-full of talent, wasn’t exactly a surprise.

The one holiday surprise winner? Neuqua Valley.

Glenbrook North was favored at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, but it was Neuqua and high-scoring senior guard Luke Kinkade taking advantage of a winnable tournament. Kinkade, the tournament MVP, averaged 19.7 in the four wins and is putting up over 23 points a game on the season.

Riding a seven-game win streak, Neuqua Valley (13-3) rolls into January with momentum and a huge showdown with unbeaten rival Waubonsie Valley this Friday.

Romeoville rising

The team that fell short of reaching a title game but perhaps gained the most confidence is Romeoville. The semifinal defeat to highly-regarded Normal at the State Farm Classic in Bloomington-Normal could be a momentum-building loss.

Romeoville fell behind 19-0 to a team with a massive home crowd on its side and is a legitimate state title contender in Class 4A. But in a game that was all but over, the Spartans showed plenty of perseverance and rallied behind junior point guard EJ Mosley. They nearly pulled off the come-from-behind upset but ultimately fell 66-65 in a heartbreaker.

Mosley connected on four three-pointers and buried one contested big shot after another. He scored 30 points in putting together one of the best individual holiday tournament performances.

Romeoville bounced back to beat Bradley-Bourbonnais in the third-place game and headed home with a sparkling 13-2 record.

Here are a whole lot more thoughts and notes from the busiest week of the high school basketball season:

