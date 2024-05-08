'I can be me': How Teresa Weatherspoon is allowing Chennedy Carter to be herself

Sky guard Chennedy Carter became choked up as she rose from her seat after being peppered with questions on media day.

“Y’all are going to make me cry,” Carter said as she left the interview room.

Carter signed a camp contract with Sky on Feb. 9 to return to the WNBA after playing in Turkey for the 2023 season. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft had her career derailed by injuries and off the court issues.

In 2021, an elbow injury and a suspension due to conduct “deemed detrimental to the team” effectively ended her time with the Atlanta Dream. Carter is grateful to be back in the league.

“Honestly, it’s crazy to be out of the league and then be somewhere you’re wanted, loved and appreciated,” Carter said.

Talent was never in question with Carter; it was always about how she fit in with a team dynamic. Now, with coach Teresa Weatherspoon, Carter is confident she’s found a spot where she can showcase her talent and her authentic self.

“This moment is a little bit surreal,” Carter said. “Sitting out six months, seeing myself come back to Chicago, come here and be embraced and show my talent. It’s amazing. I wasn’t able to be me in a lot of places.”

The last portion of Carter’s response is most prevalent. Carter said she learned how to be a leader and how to channel her emotions better after going overseas. Carter plays with a chip on her shoulder, which meshes well with the group Weatherspoon has assembled.

It’s likely that Carter will make the roster as the May. 13 cut-down date looms. Aside from talent, Carter has formed a bond with Weatherspoon, connecting with the coach’s player-first philosophy.

Carter said Weatherspoon reminded her of former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen because of how the two coaches connect with players. From her introductory press conference, Weatherspoon has harped on connecting with players first and foremost.

“I want them to be able to learn,” Weatherspoon said. “I want to know them as a person. It’s important for me to have a relationship with each player. I want to know what makes you go or what your why is. It makes it easier for me to keep you there to hold you accountable to it.”

What’s allowed Carter and Weatherspoon’s relationship to get off to a burgeoning start is Weatherspoon giving her player’s grace and not being judgemental.

“Kennedy is grasping this thing,” Weatherspoon said. “She’s running with it. She has a great group of young women she’s surrounded with and loves her.”

Carter’s value to the Sky is through her offensive talent. She’s a skilled guard with a knack for scoring. Even as she’s played sporadically throughout the first seasons of her career, one constant is her scoring ability. Carter averaged 16.1 points during her two years in Atlanta.

But the talent was always there. Having a coach who believes in her can allow Carter to live up to the talent she possesses.

“I just play loose,” Carter said. “I feel like I can really be me. I’m not worried about getting pulled out of the game; I’m not worried about if I’m doing too much.

“She [Weatherspoon] really allows me to be me, not even just in a basketball aspect, but the person Chennedy Carter. A lot of people don’t have anyone who took the time to really get to know me. So just to be myself around the team every day and just pour into these girls. I’m thankful that I’m here.”

