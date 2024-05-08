On 'The Chi,' Lynn Whitfield takes charge as 'a very interesting, power-driven woman'

You could say the name Lynn Whitfield is synonymous with beauty and boldness.

Whether it was bringing an icon to life in “The Josephine Baker Story,” portraying a woman scorned in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” or stealing the show as a powerful matriarch in “Greenleaf,” Whitfield built her career on playing glamorous and powerful characters.

And that’s precisely what she wanted to achieve.

“I try to present these women in ways that will be lasting, that have impact — that you won’t forget them,” said Whitfield, 71, who splits her time between New Orleans, Los Angeles and Atlanta. ”A lot of them stick with people.”

Whitfield may soon add another classic role to the list. The actress is bringing the heat in the sixth season of “The Chi,” which returns with new episodes Friday for Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime add-on. On Wednesday, Paramount+ with Showtime announced the series has been renewed for a seventh season.

Though she joined the cast last year, Whitfield is poised to make a big splash in future episodes as Alicia, a wealthy matriarch with a score to settle.

At the end of the season’s first half, several characters were facing off against the show’s prominent villain, Douda. Among them was Rob, Alicia’s son, who was wounded in the process. To make matters worse, Douda is responsible for the death of Alicia’s brother, Q. As seen in the trailer for the new episodes, Douda and Alicia may be gearing up for a showdown.

Whitfield said viewers can expect to see the character’s strength, but also her vulnerability in the show, which was created by Chicago native Lena Waithe.

“[Alicia] is definitely a Chicago woman who loves the city, who dabbles in both the legitimate world of Chicago and the underworld of Chicago,” Whitfield said. “She’s got these layers and textures to her. … She’s just a very interesting, power-driven woman who has been placed in the midst of all these amazing young characters that the audience has come to know. And she’s making a place for herself within that community.”

It was imperative that the role of Alicia be played by a pro, said “The Chi” co-showrunner and executive producer Justin Hillian.

“We really wanted someone that could not only deliver an amazing performance, but really be believable [standing] up to Douda, particularly as a woman,” he added. “We wanted someone who could have that level of gravitas, and [Whitfield] was top of the list.”

While filming “The Chi,” Whitfield said she spent time at the House of Blues, but did not indulge in the local cuisine.

“I was not hitting the restaurants with all that delicious beef and all that you can find in Chicago,” she said. “We always want to have some definition in the waistline and cheekbones.”

Lynn Whitfield (left) appears as Alicia alongside Jill Marie Jones and Hannaha Hall on an upcoming episode of “The Chi.” Paramount+ with Showtime

“The Chi” is not the only project that brought Whitfield to Illinois. She also recently filmed the movie “Albany Road” in Champaign. Written and directed by Christine Swanson, the film premiered last month at Ebertfest in Champaign-Urbana.

Whitfield previously spent time in Chicago decades ago when she filmed her first movie, 1983’s “Doctor Detroit,” starring Dan Aykroyd.

Eight years later, she snagged her Emmy-winning role in the HBO film “The Josephine Baker Story,” directed by Brian Gibson, whom she would later marry.

But getting the job was a challenge. Whitfield said she endured a difficult, six-month audition process.

Lynn Whitfield plays the title role in the 1991 biopic “The Josephine Baker Story.” HBO

“There hadn’t been many projects with a Black woman at the center in almost every frame,” she said. “I [thought], there is no way I’m going to go into a casting office with bad lighting and them rushing to record me. So, I produced my own audition tape. I worked with Michael Peters, who choreographed ‘Dreamgirls,’ and [Michael Jackson’s] ‘Beat It’ and ‘Thriller.’ He helped me with the banana dance, and I went to my vocal coach.”

But Gibson told her they were going to keep scouting for talent.

“I wanted to smack that man,” Whitfield said. “I didn’t even like him then.”

Then, Whitfield was told the role went to Irene Cara, who would portray a young Josephine Baker, and Diahann Carroll, who would play an older version of the icon. But three months later, Whitfield was called back for a six-hour screen test that eventually got her the part.

“It was ridiculous,” she said. "[But] I felt such an honor and such a responsibility to carry her legacy properly. … I wish you could find it more easily on streaming platforms, though, because young people still need to know about her, because she’s still a major icon and cultural phenomenon.”

Whitfield has worked consistently in TV and film ever since. While some fans consider some of her roles to be villains — whom they love — she gently pushes back on that label.

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Marlin Brando and [James Gandolfini] are tough guys, but they’re not necessarily called villains,” she said. “They’re badasses and mafia dons. … I just find it really interesting that a Black woman who goes for what she wants and kicks ass is a villain, even if she’s protecting her own kingdom and her own land.”

Though Whitfield has already built a notable career, she is still hungry for more roles.

“I have a huge passion and interest in how women use their sensuality as power players,” she said. “I want to explore that kind of story, and sci-fi, thrillers and an autumn love story. I’m like a kid in a candy store. There’s just so many stories to tell and so much more in my wheelhouse that I can share.”

