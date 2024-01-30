The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
College Sports Sports

Domask, Shannon lead way as Illini top Buckeyes

Ty Rodgers posted the second double-double of his career

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Marcus Domask

Illinois forward Marcus Domask (3) shoots in front of Ohio State forward Zed Key in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each had 23 points and Ty Rodgers had 13 as No. 14 Illinois beat Ohio State 87-75 on Tuesday night.

Illinois (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) held a 41-34 lead at the break after going 7-of-10 in the final 6:32 of the first half. Ohio State went scoreless in final 2:16 of that span.

The Fighting Illini stretched their lead to 16 points in the second half.

Rodgers posted the second double-double of his career adding 10 rebounds. 

It was Shannon’s fourth game back after sitting out six games because of a university-imposed suspension.

Shannon is facing a rape charge in Kansas, but he was granted a preliminary injunction by a federal judge on Jan. 19 that forced Illinois to reinstate him to the team.

Ohio State (13-8, 3-7) got within 10 points after Jamison Battle made a 3 with 1:54 remaining. The Buckeyes shot 6-of-10 in the final five minutes and went 50% on the night.

Battle scored 21 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. had 20 for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE 

Illinois: The Fighting Illini earn their fourth win in the past five games and second in a row. They’ve averaged 84.4 points per game during the stretch.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ losing streak extends to three games, tying their season-long, and they’ve lost six of their past seven. 

UP NEXT 

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Sunday. 

Ohio State: Travels to Iowa on Friday. 

