Loyola — home after a 2-0 trip and a half-game out of first in the A-10 — is feeling it now

Loyola men’s basketball coach Drew Valentine planned to veg out, kick up his feet and watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Well, first he had to drive over to campus and meet with his players before they got treatment from the training staff. Then he had to huddle with his staff, finalize plans for an international recruit coming for a visit this week and catch up on a bunch of other recruiting-related odds and ends. Next, he had to get a full report from assistant Sean Dwyer, who was in charge of the scouting for the Ramblers’ next opponent, Saint Joseph’s at Gentile Arena on Wednesday. Then, more meetings and work in his office until about 4. And only then could Valentine head home, see the family and tune into the football game — while working on his laptop, of course.

See? Totally vegging out.

“It never ends,” he said.

At least amid all the busyness, he could be confident that his team will be ready on Wednesday — and not only because it’s Valentine’s Day.

Who’s hotter than the Ramblers? Nobody in the Atlantic 10. They flew home buzzing Saturday night after a 2-0 road trip to George Mason and George Washington left them at 9-2 in the league, tied for second place with Dayton and a half-game behind 9-1 Richmond. At 17-7 overall and 5-1 on the road in league games, they’re one of the most improved teams in college basketball after finishing dead last in the 15-team A-10 last season.

In meetings, walk-throughs and in-game huddles, the Ramblers keep using the word “chasing.” They’re chasing higher-profile opponents, a double-bye in the A-10 tournament and the possibility — however slim — of a return to the NCAA Tournament.

“The vibes are great right now,” Valentine said, “but just like I told the team on the plane, there’s still so much we can grow and get better at.”

As bad as last season was, they’re chasing a lost reputation, too. That goes double for Valentine, 32, whose performance in his third season in the job is answering some hard questions.

“Based on last year, I would’ve had the same doubts about myself as others have,” he said. “ ‘Can this guy coach? Recruit? Build a championship team?’ I get all that.”

We shouldn’t forget how instrumental Valentine was as an assistant to Porter Moser in leading the Ramblers’ defenses and recruiting players who made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021. Since Moser left for Oklahoma, Valentine has had to re-recruit his own players while navigating the explosive rise of the transfer portal and NIL. He’s under contract through 2027, but the school might have some renegotiating to do in the months ahead.

“I’d love to be the head coach at Loyola Chicago for a long time,” he said.

Nothing creates leverage like getting to the Big Dance, but that’s going to be difficult with the A-10 having only one team — Dayton — in strong position for an at-large bid. Loyola has a NET ranking in the 100s and and only a couple of regular-season opportunities — at St. Bonaventure on Feb. 27 and against Dayton at home on March 1 — to scratch the Quad 1 win column.

That’s a long way of saying it’s probably win the league tournament or bust for the Ramblers. But why can’t they? There’s no reason at all. The chase is on.

