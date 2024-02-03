The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Lincoln Park’s Ahmad Lee (3) grabs a rebound against Lindblom’s Kolby Capers (3).

Lincoln Park’s Ahmad Lee (3) grabs a rebound against Lindblom’s Kolby Capers (3).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, February 3, 2024

BIG NORTHERN

Oregon at Dixon, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Timothy Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marist at St. Patrick, 3:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at North Shore, 3:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Plano at Woodstock, 12:30

Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, 1:00

Woodstock North at Harvard, 12:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 11:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Yorkville at Plainfield East, 2:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Lockport at Sandburg, 12:30

TRI-COUNTY

Marquette at Putnam County, 2:30

Woodland at Dwight, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 2:00

NON CONFERENCE

Amboy at St. Bede, 4:00

Argo at Addison Trail, 4:30

Bolingbrook at Waubonsie Valley, 4:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Moline, 4:00

DeKalb at Sterling, 7:00

Eastland at Winnebago, 3:00

Eisenhower at Lombard CPSA, 3:30

Elgin at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Elk Grove at Lake Zurich, 1:30

Eureka at Lisle, 7:00

Forreston at Christian Life, 1:30

Fulton at Freeport ,3:30

Glenbard South at Marmion, 6:00

Glenbard West at Scales Mound, 2:00

Glenbrook South at Auburn, 6:00

Grayslake Central at Maine East, 3:30

Highland Park at Palatine, 4:30

Lake Forest Academy at Harlem, 7:15

Lakes at Geneva, 6:00

LaMoille at Midland, 11:00

Henry-Senachwine at Leland, 11:00

Marengo at South Beloit, 1:00

Metea Valley at Romeoville, 3:00

Morton Grove Academy at Niles North, 2:30

Northside at Deerfield, 6:00

Peotone at Grant Park, 7:00

Perspectives-MSA at Perspectives-Lead, 3:00

Plainfield North at Naperville North, 4:00

Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way Central, 11:30

Princeton at Byron, 7:00

Proviso East at Bloom, 2:00

Rochelle Zell at Ida Crown, 9:00

Rock Falls at Macomb, 5:30

Rockford Lutheran at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Sandburg at Bremen, 11:30

Serena at Morris, 4:30

Southland at IC Catholic, 1:00

St. Ignatius at Maine South, 7:00

Stevenson at Guilford, 4:30

Stillman Valley at Mendota, 3:00

Streator at Ottawa, 6:00

Taft at St. Viator, 3:30

Timothy Christian at Lisle, CNL

Universal at Shepard, 12:00

Von Steuben at Lake Forest, 4:00

Waukegan at Maine West, 5:30

West Chicago at St. Edward, 7:30

Wheaton Academy at St. Francis, 6:00

Wheaton North at Hinsdale South, 6:00

Wheeling at Harvest Christian, 4:00

Willowbrook at Christ the King, 2:00

Wilmington at Morris, 5:30

York at Lake Park, 6:00

Yorkville Christian at Wauconda, 4:30

KANELAND

Hampshire vs. Neuqua Valley, 11:00

Burlington Central vs. Oswego, 2:30

Kaneland vs. Naperville Central, 6:00

NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

at Rowe-Clark

ITW-Speer vs. UIC Prep, 10:00

Noble Street vs. Golder, 11:00

NORMAL WEST

Quincy vs. East St. Louis, 12:30

Manual vs. Mt. Vernon, 2:15

Moline vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:00

Normal West vs. Washington (IL), 5:45

Normal vs. Metamora, 7:30

O’FALLON

Breese Central vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 3:30

O’Fallon vs. Vashon (MO), 5:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Fishers (IN), 6:30

Thornton vs. Ritter (MO), 8:00

Next Up In High School Sports
Breakout junior Nick Allen’s game-winning basket leads Bradley-Bourbonnais past Andrew
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Weekend Forecasting: Previewing and predicting the top high school basketball games
Young Lincoln Park ends Lindblom’s city-title dreams
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
15 questions and answers heading into the final stretch of high school basketball’s regular season
The Latest
Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, a crown jewel of the IDNR sites, is one piece&nbsp;of Brent Manning’s impact on the outdoors world in Illinois. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Taking an overview of Brent Manning’s reign as IDOC/IDNR director
With the passing of Brent Manning on Jan. 26, it is a good chance to take an overview of his 12 years as the most significant director of the Illinois Department of Conservation, then the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
By Dale Bowman
 
Kevin Pillar of the Braves homers against the Cubs on Sept. 26, 2023, in Atlanta.
White Sox
White Sox sign Kevin Pillar to minor league deal
The outfielder, 35, hit .226 for Braves in 81 games last season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Polling Place: And your favorite current Bulls player is …
It must be the hair. Unless it’s all the three-pointers.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Man found dead in crashed car near I-55 ramp in Garfield Ridge
Sami Jebreen, 69, was found about 3:30 p.m. Friday in a car that flipped over and crashed into a small, wooded area in the 5200 block of South Harlem Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’d rather not be best man when brother marries his controlling girlfriend
Reader doesn’t feel he can present himself as a supporter of the relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 