Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, February 3, 2024
BIG NORTHERN
Oregon at Dixon, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Timothy Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marist at St. Patrick, 3:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at North Shore, 3:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Plano at Woodstock, 12:30
Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, 1:00
Woodstock North at Harvard, 12:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 11:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Yorkville at Plainfield East, 2:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Lockport at Sandburg, 12:30
TRI-COUNTY
Marquette at Putnam County, 2:30
Woodland at Dwight, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 2:00
NON CONFERENCE
Amboy at St. Bede, 4:00
Argo at Addison Trail, 4:30
Bolingbrook at Waubonsie Valley, 4:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Moline, 4:00
DeKalb at Sterling, 7:00
Eastland at Winnebago, 3:00
Eisenhower at Lombard CPSA, 3:30
Elgin at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Elk Grove at Lake Zurich, 1:30
Eureka at Lisle, 7:00
Forreston at Christian Life, 1:30
Fulton at Freeport ,3:30
Glenbard South at Marmion, 6:00
Glenbard West at Scales Mound, 2:00
Glenbrook South at Auburn, 6:00
Grayslake Central at Maine East, 3:30
Highland Park at Palatine, 4:30
Lake Forest Academy at Harlem, 7:15
Lakes at Geneva, 6:00
LaMoille at Midland, 11:00
Henry-Senachwine at Leland, 11:00
Marengo at South Beloit, 1:00
Metea Valley at Romeoville, 3:00
Morton Grove Academy at Niles North, 2:30
Northside at Deerfield, 6:00
Peotone at Grant Park, 7:00
Perspectives-MSA at Perspectives-Lead, 3:00
Plainfield North at Naperville North, 4:00
Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way Central, 11:30
Princeton at Byron, 7:00
Proviso East at Bloom, 2:00
Rochelle Zell at Ida Crown, 9:00
Rock Falls at Macomb, 5:30
Rockford Lutheran at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Sandburg at Bremen, 11:30
Serena at Morris, 4:30
Southland at IC Catholic, 1:00
St. Ignatius at Maine South, 7:00
Stevenson at Guilford, 4:30
Stillman Valley at Mendota, 3:00
Streator at Ottawa, 6:00
Taft at St. Viator, 3:30
Timothy Christian at Lisle, CNL
Universal at Shepard, 12:00
Von Steuben at Lake Forest, 4:00
Waukegan at Maine West, 5:30
West Chicago at St. Edward, 7:30
Wheaton Academy at St. Francis, 6:00
Wheaton North at Hinsdale South, 6:00
Wheeling at Harvest Christian, 4:00
Willowbrook at Christ the King, 2:00
Wilmington at Morris, 5:30
York at Lake Park, 6:00
Yorkville Christian at Wauconda, 4:30
KANELAND
Hampshire vs. Neuqua Valley, 11:00
Burlington Central vs. Oswego, 2:30
Kaneland vs. Naperville Central, 6:00
NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
at Rowe-Clark
ITW-Speer vs. UIC Prep, 10:00
Noble Street vs. Golder, 11:00
NORMAL WEST
Quincy vs. East St. Louis, 12:30
Manual vs. Mt. Vernon, 2:15
Moline vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:00
Normal West vs. Washington (IL), 5:45
Normal vs. Metamora, 7:30
O’FALLON
Breese Central vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 3:30
O’Fallon vs. Vashon (MO), 5:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Fishers (IN), 6:30
Thornton vs. Ritter (MO), 8:00