Lai Ching Ng, Illinois House 24th District

Lai Ching Ng Profile About Lai Ching Ng Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 24 Incumbent: No Opponent: Theresa Mah Age: N/A Hometown: Chicago Work: Analyst, Cook County Board of Review Previous political experience: No response Education: B.S. Computer Science Campaign website: www.lai24district.com Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Lai Ching Ng: Ethics reform is clearly needed as a whole for Illinois after the slew of indictments and convictions on several Illinois politicians over the last few years. I applaud the United States Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney’s office in their hard work alongside several other agencies. However, that is not enough, we need reform at the state and local level. I propose that we institute new prison time minimums and fines for crimes committed by politicians in office that use their office for personal gain. Public office must hold the highest ethical standard. There is no excuse for corruption. I would further propose that if there are victim(s) from these corrupt politicians, we mandate double restitution for every dollar taken from their campaign and personal funds. Lastly, I would argue that campaign funds should not be allowed to be used for criminal defense in Illinois. It is unfair to allow politicians to get rich from corruption and use a small portion of their war chests to defend against their criminal organizations. Cook County deserves better. More is expected and more should be given to its people.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Lai Ching Ng: We need to bring more people into the state. There are 2 parts to this issue, first we need to slowly convert the funding for the pension system into a 401k privatized investment vehicle. format off the pension while also ensuring funding continues. The primary goal should be bringing in more tax revenue without taxing each citizen more. My agenda items:

Offer a $2,000 property tax voucher to first time home buyers in Illinois. If it is a generational Illinoisan, i.e. has lived here for over 5 years, an additional $750 would be granted. This will incentivize not only community growth and contribution but gain new Illinoisans.

90-day work visa for migrants. Companies can hire up to 15% of their work force be migrants on these same visas at less than union pay so long as at least 60% of their work force is full time union. Visas can be renewed upon inspection.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Lai Ching Ng: We need to make Chicago a manufacturing powerhouse. Take Dearborn Denim for example, they make jeans right here in Chicago. Given the right economic environment, they could rival Levi Strauss. I would recommend adding more details to my migrant visa plan to offer subsidies for manufacturing plants to expand. More migrant visa holders and union workers would be priority for these companies to hire and fill their larger plants.

We could also offer a health insurance subsidy to add union workers at private companies to opt into the state Aetna insurance plan at only a 10% cost over state workers’ cost to the private union worker.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Lai Ching Ng: Yes, democracy means our citizens deserve to have equal access and equal representation within their respective communities.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Lai Ching Ng: Financial freedom. The most pressing issue for my constituents is the ability to live affordably. This has become much more profound due to the recent migrant and property tax crisis. In short, my constituents have no consumer confidence to spend or invest here in Illinois. In addition to the items I outlined above, I want to bring in private financial consultants to give free financial literacy adult classes for my constituents. They should rotate and be local. I would partner with the universities and local hedge fund companies to bring in these speakers. I would also ask that they bring associates or students with them to help one on one in order to aid my constituents on how to budget properly. With these plans my constituents will have more money in their savings to buy homes, to investment properties, and ensure their financial freedom.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Lai Ching Ng: I have lived in this area since 1989. I helped organize summer job fairs, promoted Chinese business, assisted in the development project of Chinatown square, and the Chinatown parking lot when I worked as a secretary at the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. As your State Representative, I will continue my civic service by tackling the issue of skyrocketing property taxes that have put an undue burden on our constituents. I will ensure the safety of our community by prioritizing public safety measures to combat the plague of violence that has infected our neighborhoods. I will prioritize the needs and interests of our community first when dealing with the ongoing migrant crisis with compassionate and common-sense solutions. Teresa Mah has not passed a single bill as a State Representative to benefit the people of my community. The Asian community deserves a Representative that champions their interests and the community’s interest as a whole. If elected, I am ready to complete those tasks.