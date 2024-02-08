Theresa Mah, Illinois House 24th District

Teresa Mah Profile About Teresa Mah Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 24 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Lai Ching Ng Age: 55 Hometown: Chicago Work: State Representative, Illinois General Assembly Previous political experience: Thomas Kelly College Prep Local School Council Since 2014, Senior Advisor for Pat Quinn 2013-2014 Education: PhD in US History, The University of Chicago and BA in History, Univ of California Berkeley Campaign website: theresamah.com Twitter: @ChicagoTM Facebook: State Rep Theresa Mah

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Theresa Mah: The blueprint to tackle corruption begins with being accessible to the people I represent. My staff and I work hard to ensure that my office is easily accessible and has resources available to help the community. In addition to being accessible, I have worked with my colleagues in Springfield to pass legislation that institutes term limits on legislative leaders, increases lobbyist disclosures, and expands the statement of economic interest that officials must file.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Theresa Mah: Our current financial issues stem from year after year of financial irresponsibility by previous governors and General Assemblies. These issues cannot be solved overnight, but with my colleagues in the General Assembly and Governor Pritzker, we have taken steps to address the budgetary concerns. We have taken $17 billion of debt under the Rauner administration and have turned that into a budget surplus with a rainy day fund. We have also saved taxpayers more than $1 billion by going above and beyond our required pension payment. These steps that we have taken have earned the state of Illinois nine credit rating upgrades, which have culminated in earning an A rating from every ratings agency.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Theresa Mah: My district is home to many working-class families. That is why I passed funding to expand vocational training and worked to create new pathways to apprenticeships. I also strongly supported the Rebuild Illinois program to invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railroads, universities, early childhood centers, and other facilities —creating and supporting 540,000 jobs across Illinois.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Theresa Mah: Both as a state legislator and a community organizer, I have spent time fighting to ensure voters on the Southwest Side receive the representation they deserve. I am open to hearing ideas about how the state can solve this problem, but we need the federal government to take action on this issue so that all states are redistricted in a manner that is representative of the people.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Theresa Mah: When I talk to people in my community, I often hear about concerns over healthcare accessibility, education, and having good jobs. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but I have helped pass legislation that addresses these issues. For example, with my colleagues in the General Assembly, we fully funded Smart Start Illinois, which expands access to preschools. We also made healthcare more accessible by limiting the cost of insulin to $35. People in my community also want to make sure Illinois will continue defending their reproductive freedoms. That is why I worked to expand access to emergency contraception and ensure abortions in Illinois remain safe, legal, and affordable.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Theresa Mah: I am the best candidate for this position because of my proven track record of fighting for people within the 24th District and across the state. I am constantly knocking on doors and talking with voters to learn their concerns and talk with them about my work in the General Assembly. As a member of the General Assembly, I have helped secure reproductive rights, expand early education programs, and make healthcare more accessible. I am also working towards safer communities by passing common sense gun laws, including legislation that keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

