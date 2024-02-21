Mary E. Flowers, Illinois House 31st District

Mary Flowers profile About Mary E. Flowers Party: Democrat

Elected office: Illinois House

District: 31

Incumbent: Yes

Opponent: Michael Crawford

Age: 72

Hometown: Chicago

Work: Full-time legislator

Previous political experience: I will have served 40 years in the Illinois House of Representatives at the of this calendar year.

Education: Attended Kennedy-King College and University of Illinois

Campaign website: N/A

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: State Representative Mary Flowers

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Mary E. Flowers: No one is perfect. Never have been, never will be. As your question stated, “Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform and yet little have change.” Maybe we need to change the situations that create the unethical behaviors. Let debate the change that we want to see from a different perspective. Let’s take a look at other States and other countries that are successful. It might not be that many but it’s worth a try.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Mary E. Flowers: Illinois property taxes are too high and we have pension crisis in Illinois. The only way to solve this problem is by implementing a financial transaction tax and upon fixing the pension crisis, we can once again repeal the financial tax like we did before.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Mary E. Flowers: I have put forth legislation to restart the nursing and other medical programs in the high schools. Voted on clean job workforce program, climate work pre-apprenticeship program, supported the workforce HUB service area on the South Side. Drafted legislation regarding workforce retraining, instead of the unemployed being sent out to look for a job employers should re-train employees for other positions. We have a workforce shortage and we can keep the economy going by keeping people train on new jobs and employed.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Mary E. Flowers: Illinois already has something similar in place. While it’s not a constituent amendment, the law provides for a commission if the General Assembly and governor cannot agree upon a redistricting map.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Mary E. Flowers: I have a very racially diverse district. My entire district suffers from high property taxes, while the predominantly African American portion of my district continues to feel the effects of Chicago’s segregationist past and present.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Mary E. Flowers: I am very passionate about being a public servant. I love working for the people of the 31st District and the State of Illinois. I believe my institutional knowledge allows me to provide a deeper level understanding of the issues that less tenured members of the General Assembly may not yet have. This is the people’s House; it is supposed to be respected and protected. There is lots of history in these journals from many voices of the past. I remember reading about Free Frank McWorter and how he came before the House of Representatives to petition his family’s freedom. He was real! Our history is alive and well and the same thing that Free Frank wanted for his family in the 1800’s are the same things that families want today.

