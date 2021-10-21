Afternoon Edition: Oct. 21, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.
Top story
Judge scolds city, police union over vax mandate legal battle: ‘Everybody that’s involved here is in public service’
A Cook County judge today harangued the city and police union over the “sensationalization” of their vaccine mandate battle.
Judge Moshe Jacobius’ voice began to rise shortly after an attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 expressed his sense of frustration with the legal proceedings.
“You speak of frustration, I think there’s enough frustration to go around,” Jacobius said during the virtual hearing.
“Without commenting on anything specific, there’s been some comments about lowering the volume and lowering the flames and working in commonality for the people of the city of Chicago, both sides, and I think these parties should take that to heart,” he said.
“I’m not here to lecture or give sermons, that’s not my role, but when you see what’s going on and you see the sensationalization of this, people need to really consider, everybody that’s involved here is in public service,” he said.
Jacobius’ mini tirade was an aside to the main order of business in his courtroom.
He granted a motion by attorneys for the city to have a single judge handle the two pending cases related to the vaccine mandate.
Mitch Dudek and Fran Spielman have more on Jacobius’ remarks and motion here.
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot today joined politicians and community leaders to celebrate something she tried desperately to stop: renaming Chicago’s most iconic and picturesque roadway Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. City officials gathered at Buckingham Fountain to launch the installation of highway signs reflecting the name change.
- A couple was arrested last night after leading Chicago police on a chase to Lyons in a car wanted in two murders, officials said. While attempting to arrest one of the people in the car, an officer accidentally fired his gun, wounding two other officers at the gas station where the chase had ended.
- One of Illinois’ largest health care systems — one that includes 14 acute care hospitals — says that it is splitting up. AdventHealth and Ascension, which together formed Amita Health seven years ago, will go their separate ways, Amita announced today.
- Englewood-based photographer Tonika Johnson’s latest artist exploration of race and place examines exclusion in the city. “Belonging: Place, Power, (Im)Possibilities” is a virtual exhibit that captures images and stories of eight Black and one Latinx youth reflecting on a moment in which they reckoned with society’s perception of them.
- Shares of Oak Brook-based Portillo’s rose in value today after the company raised more than $405 million from an initial public offering. Known for its hot dogs, burgers, Italian beef sandwiches and other favorites, Portillo’s went public after withstanding the pandemic well.
A bright one
Alligator Records turns 50, celebrates with all-star blues revue
This year marks Alligator Records’ golden record as the homegrown Chicago blues label celebrates its incredible 50-year anniversary, having put out its “genuine houserockin’ music” since 1971.
The occasion will be feted with the Alligator Records All-Star Blues Revue at Al Larson Prairie Center For The Arts on October 23, a night featuring label stars Nick Moss, Billy Branch and Toronzo Cannon, and putting a spotlight on Alligator’s continued legacy.
“It was so much more exciting than anything I had ever had thought of for a career,” says founder Bruce Iglauer who still runs operations today at Alligator HQ in Rogers Park.
When he was just 22-years-old in 1970, Iglauer headed to Chicago on a sojourn to the music mecca like so many of the great blues artists ahead of him. Like them, he was captivated by the sound coming out of the West and South Side clubs and was determined to be part of it all, calling those formative years a “voyage of discovery” when his ears were attuned to those rich guitar sounds and the people making them.
In the 50 years since, Alligator Records has put out 350 titles with a massive roster over the years that has included greats like Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor, Albert Collins, Shemekia Copeland, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Marcia Ball, Billy Branch and newcomers like 22-year-old guitar prodigy Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
Alligator Records has become the defining exclusive blues label in the country while Iglauer has become a prominent figurehead in the genre.
Selena Fragassi has more on the label’s legacy here.
From the press box
- Bears-Buccaneers predictions for Week 7
- Tom Brady plays speed chess, identifying what he’s looking at and knowing where the ball is supposed to go in the Bucs’ rhythm passing attack. Patrick Finley writes about what the Bears will try to do to stop him.
- Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who led the team to a season-opening win last night, hopes this season will be about winning instead of drama.
- After a solid showing in Summer League, Bulls rookie Marko Simonovic entered camp hoping to grab a rotation spot. That obviously didn’t happen, so it’s fair to call this his redshirt year, Joe Cowley writes.
- Mike Clark previews the weekend’s top local high school football games.
