Afternoon Edition: Oct. 21, 2021

Good afternoon. Here's the latest news you need to know in Chicago.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a 20% chance of showers. Tonight will also be cloudy, with a low around 41. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 53.

Top story

A Cook County judge today harangued the city and police union over the “sensationalization” of their vaccine mandate battle.

Judge Moshe Jacobius’ voice began to rise shortly after an attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 expressed his sense of frustration with the legal proceedings.

“You speak of frustration, I think there’s enough frustration to go around,” Jacobius said during the virtual hearing.

“Without commenting on anything specific, there’s been some comments about lowering the volume and lowering the flames and working in commonality for the people of the city of Chicago, both sides, and I think these parties should take that to heart,” he said.

“I’m not here to lecture or give sermons, that’s not my role, but when you see what’s going on and you see the sensationalization of this, people need to really consider, everybody that’s involved here is in public service,” he said.

Jacobius’ mini tirade was an aside to the main order of business in his courtroom.

He granted a motion by attorneys for the city to have a single judge handle the two pending cases related to the vaccine mandate.

Mitch Dudek and Fran Spielman have more on Jacobius’ remarks and motion here.

More news you need

A bright one

This year marks Alligator Records’ golden record as the homegrown Chicago blues label celebrates its incredible 50-year anniversary, having put out its “genuine houserockin’ music” since 1971.

The occasion will be feted with the Alligator Records All-Star Blues Revue at Al Larson Prairie Center For The Arts on October 23, a night featuring label stars Nick Moss, Billy Branch and Toronzo Cannon, and putting a spotlight on Alligator’s continued legacy.

“It was so much more exciting than anything I had ever had thought of for a career,” says founder Bruce Iglauer who still runs operations today at Alligator HQ in Rogers Park.

When he was just 22-years-old in 1970, Iglauer headed to Chicago on a sojourn to the music mecca like so many of the great blues artists ahead of him. Like them, he was captivated by the sound coming out of the West and South Side clubs and was determined to be part of it all, calling those formative years a “voyage of discovery” when his ears were attuned to those rich guitar sounds and the people making them.

In the 50 years since, Alligator Records has put out 350 titles with a massive roster over the years that has included greats like Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor, Albert Collins, Shemekia Copeland, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Marcia Ball, Billy Branch and newcomers like 22-year-old guitar prodigy Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Alligator Records has become the defining exclusive blues label in the country while Iglauer has become a prominent figurehead in the genre.

Selena Fragassi has more on the label’s legacy here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

How would you describe what it’s like to be a Chicago sports fan to someone from out of town?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: Facebook is planning to change its name, according to a new report. What would you rename the social network if it were up to you? Here’s what some of you said…

“What my grandma calls it: La Chismosa, or Gossiper.” — Cristal Ramirez

“Vast Wasteland.” — Netty Gasparotto Graham

“The World of Many Faces.” — Nesha Shunta

“Waste Management.” — Mike Amons

“Fight Club Online.” — John Pickles

“The Devil’s Bible.” — Vivian Pettis

“La Doble Care, or Two Face. Porque, todos aparentan una cosa aquí y otra en la realidad. Como dice Los Bukis, “A donde vamos a parar con la gente hipócrita?” — Ana Laura Flores

“Birthday Reminder.” — Joe Cutaia

