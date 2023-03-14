Judge allows secret ComEd recordings to be released, emergency COVID benefits end for SNAP recipients and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

The federal judge presiding over the ComEd bribery trial reversed course today and ruled that secret recordings made of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his allies may be released to the media after they are played for jurors.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber made his new ruling after an earlier decision regarding the recordings, made last week, was challenged by the Sun-Times and WBEZ. The Chicago Tribune later joined in the challenge.

The public release of evidence, once admitted and published at trial, is standard practice in Chicago’s federal court. The issue was sorted out ahead of jury selection in the case.

Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty are accused of trying to illegally sway Madigan by landing his associates jobs, contracts and money while legislation crucial to ComEd’s bottom line moved through Springfield.

The feds’ yearslong investigation of Madigan and his allies has had significant ramifications for Illinois government. Madigan was forced in 2021 to end his record-setting tenure as Illinois House speaker two months after the indictment triggering the trial starting Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last as long as two months.

Madigan also faces a separate indictment for racketeering handed up one year ago. His trial is not expected to begin until April 2024.

Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles have the latest developments in today’s trial.

After years of operating in an unused, deteriorating church, the Pilsen Food Pantry has finally found a permanent home, with plans to offer more than just food.

The pantry has operated out of the former Holy Trinity Croatian church at 19th and Throop streets since 2020. It became the biggest pantry in the area, handling up to 20,000 pounds of food per day. But the organization doesn’t own that building, so it made little sense to spend money on major renovations. That made it difficult to expand programs, improve food storage or make the space more accessible to people with disabilities.

That’s all going to change.

Pilsen Food Pantry Director Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, at the future location of the pantry, 2124 S. Ashland Ave. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Figueroa Family Foundation, which runs the pantry, recently announced it has purchased a two-story, 56,000-square-foot building near 21st Place and Ashland Avenue for about $500,000. The building used to house a YMCA, said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, pantry director.

Though the new space is smaller, owning it means being able to make whatever changes they want, Figueroa said. Now, the pantry is raising money to make improvements to the new space, and expects to be able to move into its new home by summer.

The group plans to build out the new space with a rooftop garden, a space to process Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications, stage home renovations and a kitchen for cooking classes similar to those offered before on Throop.

Michael Loria has more on the new location.

Is Justin Fields a future superstar or just a great runner? With their decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick, “the Bears are betting the house on superstar,” Rick Telander writes.

A lighter Lucas Giolito – down to 245 when he arrived at camp after weighing 280 a year ago — likes how he’s feeling this spring, Mark Gonzales writes.

