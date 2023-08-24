Afternoon Edition: Inside Obama’s presidential library

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

We’re in the midst of another hot one, with today’s high forecast to reach about 100 degrees, and heat index values projected to be as high as 116 degrees.

That’s hot hot weather — and it comes just a day after Wednesday’s record-setting temps.

But there’s some relief in sight. Things should gradually cool down tonight, leading to a weekend of temps in the mid-70s.

Until then, stay cool, hydrated and think chilly thoughts.

Now here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Lynn Sweet

Where’s Obama’s library?: The temporary home of the Barack Obama Presidential Library is inside a nondescript Hoffman Estates warehouse. There, National Archives and Records Administration workers are digitizing artifacts from Obama’s two terms.

A first for the nation: When administration’s work of digitizing the estimated 25 million unclassified documents and 35,000 physical artifacts is done, the Obama library won’t exist as a permanent building. Instead, it will be the first virtual presidential library. The plan is to move the physical items into storage at the administration’s facilities.

What’s happening in Chicago: The Obama Presidential Center, now under construction in Jackson Park, is owned and operated by the Obama Presidential Foundation and will have a museum and other structures — but no official presidential library run by the National Archives and Records Administration. While an official presidential library was a selling point when city officials were asked to give up 19.3 acres in historic Jackson Park for the Obama campus, instead, the Obama complex will include one building to house a Chicago Public Library branch.

The Logan Square Farmers Market has been canceled Sunday. Anthony Jackson/For The Sun-Times

Brandin Hurley’s mural at Lower Michigan and Grand Avenue. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Robert Herguth

The ancient Celtic goddess Danu was said to have a connection to “fertility, bounty, plenty, prosperity, wind, rivers, water, wells, wisdom and inspiration.”

Chicago artist Brandin Hurley drew inspiration from Danu for a mural that went up in November on Grand Avenue near Lower Michigan Avenue.

Done at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, the centerpiece of the artwork is the face of a woman whose hair seems to explode into a bouquet of flowers, with birds, butterflies and bees fluttering about.

“I took inspiration from the connection to the natural world as portrayed by nature goddesses, particularly Danu,” Hurley says. “This connection was interesting for me to explore, as it allowed me to reach back to my family’s Irish roots.

Rather than being painted directly on the wall, Hurley says, the mural was printed onto vinyl that was then adhered to the surface.

“I do my best to live in harmony and connection with the natural world, and thinking of my ancestors doing the same was a comforting place to be as I designed this piece,” Hurley says.

Evans Scholarship recipient Diana Llamas and golf pro Viktor Hovland at last weekend’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club Western Golf Association

Reporting by Mohammad Samra

In February, high school senior Diana Llamas wasn’t sure she could afford to go to college. She had applied for scholarships and pondered taking a gap year to work.

A hole-in-one from pro golfer Viktor Hovland at the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware changed her life.

Llamas, 18, was a senior at Francis W. Parker School in Lincoln Park when she found out she had been selected to receive an Evans Scholarship, which provides tuition and housing for qualified caddies across the country. Llamas had a list of 24 universities to choose from and selected the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She started classes this month.

Llamas was picked using the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The scholarship, established by amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., covers full housing and tuition and is valued at an estimated $125,000 over four years, according to the Western Golf Association.

During the BMW Championship, the automaker contributes a full, four-year Evans Scholarship on behalf of the first player to sink a hole-in-one during championship play.

“I was relieved and excited because if it weren’t for a full ride, I wouldn’t be able to go to college,” Llamas told the Sun-Times.

Last weekend, at Olympia Fields North Course, Llamas met Hovland for the first time.

She described the Norwegian as a “really nice and chill person,” adding that she was nervous going into the meeting.

“It felt amazing, just knowing why I was there, knowing I was a hole-in-one scholar and knowing what he did to change my life,” Llamas said.

