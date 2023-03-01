DeMario Phipps-Smith
The aldermanic elections are critical to determine the quality of life in your community. Good media literacy skills are essential to prepare to vote.
<p>The difference in the fan bases is in how each celebrates World Series wins </p>
<p>Derrick Rose may not be up for the Olympics </p>
<p>Rookies are the interns of a sports team </p>
<p>Urlacher goes back to 2006</p>
<p>The Bears can only hope McClellin can channel his inner “Urlacher”</p>
<p>These Bears will get a different look </p>
<p>Although there has been further developments in the New England Patriots’ Spygate scandal…</p>