Off-duty police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side, officials said.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to a tweet from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Chicago fire officials did not report anyone being taken to a hospital.
Police have not released any additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Democrats hold on to majority on Illinois Supreme Court as Judge Elizabeth Rochford declares victory
The Latest
Her lawyers said Wednesday that they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up — but that they expected to be notified when she reached her final destination.
The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 87th Street as the bus was making a left turn, police said.
The Workers’ Rights Amendment would guarantee that employees in Illinois could organize a union. It also would forbid the passage of any right-to-work measure.
In the Prime Video series, she’s an upper-crust woman from across the pond, hunting a killer with the help of a Pawnee scout.
He is the first Bears player to win the award since fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2018.