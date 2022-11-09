The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Off-duty police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police squad car

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue.

Getty file

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to a tweet from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Chicago fire officials did not report anyone being taken to a hospital.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Latest
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Russia sends Brittney Griner to penal colony to serve sentence
Her lawyers said Wednesday that they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up — but that they expected to be notified when she reached her final destination.
By Associated Press
 
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
News
4 suffer minor injuries after car collides with school bus in Auburn Gresham
The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 87th Street as the bus was making a left turn, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Faculty members at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago participate in a union organizing rally in May. A proposed amendment to the state constitution would assure that workers have a “fundamental right” to organize for collective bargaining.
Elections
Pro-labor constitutional amendment in close race for voter approval
The Workers’ Rights Amendment would guarantee that employees in Illinois could organize a union. It also would forbid the passage of any right-to-work measure.
By David Roeder
 
TE_180521_E01_DLC_87RC4.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The English’: Emily Blunt braves the frontier in an engrossing but gruesome Western
In the Prime Video series, she’s an upper-crust woman from across the pond, hunting a killer with the help of a Pawnee scout.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after Sunday’s loss.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
He is the first Bears player to win the award since fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2018.
By Patrick Finley
 