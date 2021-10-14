 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Packers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ rivalry game against the Packers at Soldier Field.

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Mark Potash, Rick Telander, and Rick Morrissey
The Bears and Packers last played Jan. 3.
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ rivalry game against the Packers at Soldier Field:

Rick Morrissey

Packers 24-17

It certainly would help the Bears’ cause if Aaron Rodgers developed debilitating bunions right before game time. Short of that, it’s going to take a masterful performance by the Bears’ D to stop Rodgers, whose knowledge of the game and quick release make masterful defensive performances a rarity. The good news? Justin Fields gets another start under his belt. Season: 3-2.

Rick Telander

Packers 24-18

Question: Does it matter they’re playing at Soldier Field where Rodgers will hear an earful all day? I’m saying no. The guy doesn’t have a pulse. Thinking Hannibal Lector calm here, the way Mr. Lector can eat your liver with a nice Chianti and a smile. Rodgers is a cold surgeon. Dissects Bears year after year and eats ‘em whole. Yuck. Season: 3-2.

Patrick Finley

Bears 20-17 (OT)

Only a fool would bet against Rodgers, but here’s my argument: Since Week 2 — that’s not taking the Rams’ beatdown into account — the Bears defense ranks first in the NFL in sacks, eighth in passer rating allowed, seventh in passing yards allowed and 12th in yards per carry allowed. If the Bears defense is elite, we’ll see it Sunday. Season: 5-0.

Jason Lieser

Packers 23-19

The Bears appear to be headed in the right direction, but there’s a big difference between that and already being on top like the Packers. Green Bay is just as fearsome as last season, when it was a Super Bowl contender, and the Bears still have some climbing to do to reach that level. Season: 4-1.

Mark Potash

Packers 23-20

With a rejuvenated defense, an improved running game and a wild card in Fields, the Bears have a great chance to pull off the upset. But Rodgers usually finds a way to win. Season: 4-1.

