Bears predictions: Week 4 at Raiders

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ first-ever trip to play the Las Vegas Raiders:

Rick Morrissey

Raiders 21-14

The Bears are coming off a nice victory over a bad team. The Raiders are coming off a bad loss against a good team. Putting my advanced degree from the Chicago School of Crackpot Psychology to use, I see the crew from Vegas taking out all their frustration on the Bears, whose win over the Lions didn’t have a lot of nutritional value. My degree also tells me the Bears are going to dearly miss David Montgomery. Season: 3-1.

Rick Telander

Raiders 21-17

You wonder if the ball will bounce off Derek Carr into a Bears defender’s hands, the way it did off the Lions’ Jared Goff last Sunday. Lucky things make a big difference in Las Vegas, the third Raiders home city in recent times. Let’s say the dice roll 7-11 for the hot Raiders, snake eyes [no Montgomery, apparently no tight ends] for the 2-2 Bears. I fear Jon Gruden zeroing in on young Justin Fields. Season: 3-1.

Patrick Finley

Bears 20-17 (OT)

Are we sure the Raiders are good? Handing the Ravens their only loss of the year would indicate as much. But other two victories came at the 1-3 Steelers and at home — in overtime — against the 1-3 Dolphins. The Bears would be 3-1 with that schedule, too. And they’re not on a short week after playing Monday night. Season: 4-0.

Jason Lieser

Bears 20-16

It’s not as perfect as playing the Lions at home, but this game sets up relatively well for Fields and the Bears. They should be able to get the running game going, and the Raiders don’t have a formidable pass rush to chase Fields. He’ll be choppy, but ultimately more good than bad and he’ll leave Las Vegas with a big win. Season: 3-1.

Mark Potash

Raiders 24-14

Bears are still a developing offense with Fields at quarterback and Bill Lazor calling plays. The Raiders, though on short rest, will be primed to atone for a bad performance vs. the Chargers. Season: 4-0.