Bears predictions: Week 11 vs. Ravens

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the Ravens:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Mark Potash, Rick Telander, and Rick Morrissey
Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ Kamalei Correa tackles Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the Hall of Fame Game three years ago.
Rick Morrissey

Ravens 27-17

Miami figured out a way to stop Lamar Jackson last week, which means the Bears are going to be facing a very motivated quarterback Sunday. The Ravens’ defense is exceptional against the run but awful against the pass. I can’t decide if that’s good news or bad for Justin Fields. Season: 7-2.

Rick Telander

Ravens 24-21

The Bears are driven by hope and dreams. The hope is Fields keeps improving. The dreams are the team, coaches, and GM improve with him. Jackson is who Fields dreams to be. Could all be hallucination. Season: 6-3.

Patrick Finley

Ravens 27-21

With the fourth-best rush defense in the NFL, the Ravens figure to take away David Montgomery and make the Bears throw. Three weeks ago, that would have been a terrible recipe for the Bears — but now? More importantly, though: do I get half-credit for picking the Bears over the Steelers? Season: 7-2.

Jason Lieser

Ravens 24-20

The Ravens are out to prove they’re a legitimate AFC contender. The Bears are out to prove they’re a legitimate NFL team. Fields will continue his rise, but there are too many questions about the Bears’ defense. Season: 7-2.

Mark Potash

Ravens, 26-17

The Bears are coming off their bye week and are energized by Fields’ performance against the Steelers. But the Ravens are on long rest as well and figure to respond after losing to the Dolphins last Thursday night. Season: 7-2.

