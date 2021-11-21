 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears’ Matt Nagy noncommittal about QB Justin Fields starting vs. Lions if healthy

The Bears need time to make a determination on Fields’ rib injury, but they have a game Thursday against the Lions. Nonetheless, the simple question of whether Fields would start if healthy was met by a murky answer.

By Jason Lieser
Andy Dalton completed 11 of 23 passes for 201 yards and had two touchdown passes after Justin Fields got hurt in the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens.
Getty

Welcome back to everyone’s least favorite game: Matt Nagy won’t say who his starting quarterback is.

As if the Bears don’t give off enough of an appearance of disorganization and dysfunction, they steered straight back into indecision after Justin Fields left the 16-13 loss to the Ravens with a rib injury and Andy Dalton replaced him.

When Nagy was asked in September whether Dalton would be reinserted as the starter once his knee was healthy, he had no reservation about making it clear that he would, though he obviously didn’t stick to that. But now, after Fields struggled against the Ravens, Nagy wouldn’t give a concrete answer despite being asked repeatedly whether Fields would start Thursday against the Lions if healthy.

“I’m not getting into any of that,” Nagy said.

When straightforward questions are met with circuitous answers, Nagy only fuels the doubt about whether he can handle this job. There are degrees of injury, so it’s reasonable that Nagy would want to see how much mobility he has before making the decision, but it should still be easy to say that it’s Fields’ job if he’s healthy.

He also said he didn’t know whether Fields had broken ribs. It stretches the imagination to believe that an NFL head coach wouldn’t know whether his starting quarterback has broken bones.

Fields couldn’t get anything going for the Bears before his exit in the third quarter. He completed 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards and ran four times for 23 yards. It was a dispiriting follow-up to his late-game surge that nearly beat the Steelers.

His absence, however long it lasts, makes a dreary season drearier. The next two months were supposed to be about the Bears illuminating their bright future with Fields at quarterback, so this is unfortunate.

Actually, that depends on who you ask.

Dalton was happy to be back — “Had some fun out there,” he said during a press conference that had a triumphant tone — and it’s worth noting that Nagy’s original plan was to start Dalton all season and keep Fields in a gadget role. Only after Fields showed unmistakable potential in two spot starts and Nagy faced a hailstorm of criticism for intending to send him back to the bench did he relent and make Fields the permanent starter.

To his credit, Dalton sparked a Bears offense that was lifeless until he checked in midway through the third quarter. He threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney on his second snap, then gave the Bears a 13-9 lead on his 49-yard spiral to Marquise Goodwin on fourth-and-11 with 1:48 left.

“I want to compliment Andy Dalton for being able to come in this game in this environment and right away get going,” Nagy said. “In a crucial situation, for him to make plays the way he did shows who he is as a quarterback, who he is as a person.”

It’d be overly harsh to totally dismiss Dalton’s performance — 11 of 23 for 201 yards and two touchdowns for a 107.3 passer rating — but it’s fair to point out that both of his touchdowns were on throws that any NFL quarterback could’ve made, including Fields.

While throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass sounds splashy, it was all Mooney and the blocking. Dalton zipped a screen pass to him two yards behind the line of scrimmage, Mooney got good blocks early from tight ends Jesse James and Cole Kmet, then weaved through three would-be tacklers to reach the end zone.

On Goodwin’s score, he had five yards of separation and the Ravens had no safety deep to pick him up.

Aside from that, the offense looked the way it did when Dalton originally held the job: limited. It was the same dink-and-dunk, quick-pass scheme that wasn’t getting the Bears anywhere at the beginning of the season. And going back to that, and Dalton, won’t accomplish anything.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

We need to talk about Justin

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is to blame for some of his struggles this season, including Sunday’s.

By Rick Morrissey

16-year-old boy fatally shot in Roseland

The teen was shot multiple times in the 200 block of West 110th Place, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dispensary 33 selling pot shops to publicly traded weed giant in $55 million deal

The stores in Uptown and West Town are being sold to Miami-based Ayr Wellness, which grows and sells cannabis across multiple states.

By Tom Schuba

Playoff spot likely at stake in this year’s Michigan-Ohio State game

The Buckeyes have won the last eight matchups and 15 of the last 16. The Wolverines are looking for their first ever appearance in the Big Ten title game. Michigan hasn’t won the conference since 2004.

By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press

Chicago takes a much-needed step to overhaul police gang database

The City Council has voted to give people the right to challenge their name being listed in the error-ridden gang database. That’s just the first step, and it’s overdue.

By CST Editorial Board

Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi Arabia concert

The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom who was killed by Saudi agents, says the pop star needs to declare he ‘will not be used to restore the reputation’ of its leadership.

By Aya Batrawy | Associated Press