Bears predictions: Week 12 vs Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Thanksgiving game in Detroit:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Mark Potash, Rick Morrissey, and Rick Telander
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
David Montgomery celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Lions in October.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rick Morrissey

Bears 17-13

The brave, resilient, still-united Bears snap their five-game losing streak against a pesky Lions team that is much better than its 0-9-1 record indicates! Afterward, coach Matt Nagy rightly points to the character and culture in the locker room that produced such a glorious outcome! Is that positive enough for you? Good. Enjoy the turkey. Season: 8-2.

Rick Telander

Bears 12-11

A combined 19 straight games of non-winning here? Genius scheduling! A great way help bloated Americans eat less on Thanksgiving: Give `em football nausea! Somebody has to win, you say? Not necessarily, friends. The Lions already have one tie this year. Season: 7-3.

Patrick Finley

Bears 23-20 (OT)

This will be closer than most Bears fans want to admit. Over the last month, the Lions have lost to the Rams by nine (the Bears lost to them by 20), tied the Steelers (the Bears lost by two) and lost to the Browns by three (the Bears lost by 20). Season: 8-2.

Jason Lieser

Bears 26-17

The winless Lions have played two consecutive close games against decent opponents, so there’s some concern. But they’ve (almost) always been a reliable friend to the Bears. They’re the cure to the losing streak. Season: 8-2.

Mark Potash

Lions 20-17

The Bears are desperate for a victory to pull out of this free fall. And this seems like the spot to do it. But the Bears seem resigned to their fate, and that of their coach, at this point. Season: 8-2.

