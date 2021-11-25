 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears escape embarrassment on last-second field goal to beat Lions 16-14

A week that began with Matt Nagy fighting off rumors of his firing ended with an ugly, unconvincing win.

By Jason Lieser
Nagy went into the game with a 31-27 record as Bears head coach.
Getty

DETROIT — Anyone who hoped the Bears’ week of dysfunction and chaos would calm down once they finally made it to Ford Field to face the Lions was expecting too much.

That probably included beleaguered coach Matt Nagy, though at least he got a break from the very busy work of shooting down reports that he’s on the cusp of getting canned.

He was probably blissfully unaware that the Bears’ bumbling continued into the coin flip Thursday, when veteran linebacker Christian Jones clearly wasn’t paying attention.

“Detroit has won and elected to defer,” referee Adrian Hill announced. “Chicago, you want the ball? You want the ball?”

“No,” Jones said as he laughed. “We’re gonna defer.”

“They deferred,” Hill persisted. “You want the ball. You want the ball.”

This provided the audience a welcome moment of entertainment — “That is an all-timer,” commentator Troy Aikman said — in an otherwise uneventful and inconsequential game that the Bears won 16-14 on Cairo Santos’ 28-yard field goal as time expired to snap their five-game losing streak.

Nagy avoided inflaming his already heated situation, but that’s all the victory over flailing, winless opponent actually accomplished. The Bears are still sunk at 4-7, sitting 13th out of 16 in the NFC, and still don’t have an offense that anyone takes seriously. Mustering 16 points against a Lions defense that was giving up 27.3 per game is disheartening.

The Bears also treaded water at quarterback, where Andy Dalton’s start has no impact whatsoever on their future while prized rookie Justin Fields sat out with a rib injury.

And in the end, they needed a field goal on the final snap to escape against a team that couldn’t do anything right. The Lions had a player crash into a teammate while he was trying to field a punt, had too many players on the field for an extra point and were flagged for calling a timeout coming out of a timeout because they were in such disarray in a critical situation on the Bears’ final drive.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Badge of slain Champaign police officer reclaimed 54 years after his death

Retired Champaign police officer Zane Ziegler bought the star of Robert Tatman from another vendor at the National Police Collector’s Show in St. Charles, Missouri last month.

By Associated Press

Creating more housing stability for Chicago renters

Housing activists are clamoring for the City Council to take up a sweeping Just Cause Ordinance to rein in evictions. The ordinance was first introduced in June 2020 and is now stalled in committee.

By CST Editorial Board

Men who killed Arbery may have been doomed by their own words

One defendant told police Arbery "was trapped like a rat" and that he told Arbery: "Stop, or I’ll blow your f---ing head off!" Such statements allowed prosecutors to give context to the short video that didn’t show the entire shooting.

By Russ Bynum | Associated Press and Kate Brumback | Associated Press

Machete attacks on Northwest Side trigger police warning

In two of the three attacks, an older model, light-colored Toyota Camry was used to flee from the scene.

By Mitch Dudek, Emmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy

While Ahmaud Arbery’s mother feels justice was served when the three white men who cornered and killed her son were convicted, she will never be made whole again because Arbery is gone.

By Associated Press

Blackhawks focusing on slot protection, footwork to try to improve defense

Interim coach Derek King has the Hawks locking down the slot first, then sorting out their defensive coverage from there.

By Ben Pope