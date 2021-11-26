Former Bears star Dan Hampton arrested in Indiana

​​Dan Hampton, the former Bears defensive lineman who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield, Ind., the Lake County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night.

Police arrested him at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. He was bonded out of jail after bail was set at $25,000.

Hampton played for the Bears from 1979-90, collecting 82 sacks and earning four Pro Bowl nods and one all-pro honor. He was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl championship team at the end of the 1985 season and was named to the Hall in 2002.

Hampton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Arkansas in 2002, just five days before the Hall of Fame vote. He later was sentenced to a week in jail, per CNN.

Hampton was an All-American for the Arkansas Razorbacks before being drafted in the first round by the Bears in 1979. When he retired in 1990, he was just the second Bears ever player to appear in parts of three different decades with the same team.

One of the most famous Bears from the franchise’s most well-known team, Hampton hosts a Bears postgame radio show with Ed O’Bradovich on WGN-720 AM.