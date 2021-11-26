 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Former Bears star Dan Hampton arrested in Indiana

​​Dan Hampton, the former Bears defensive lineman who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield, Ind., the Lake County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night.

By Patrick Finley
Former Chicago Bears and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dam Hampton, addresses the crowd during the unveiling of the George Halas and Walter Payton statues in 2019 at Soldier Field.
Former Chicago Bears and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dam Hampton, addresses the crowd during the unveiling of the George Halas and Walter Payton statues in 2019 at Soldier Field.
Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

​​Dan Hampton, the former Bears defensive lineman who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield, Ind., the Lake County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night.

Police arrested him at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. He was bonded out of jail after bail was set at $25,000.

Hampton played for the Bears from 1979-90, collecting 82 sacks and earning four Pro Bowl nods and one all-pro honor. He was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl championship team at the end of the 1985 season and was named to the Hall in 2002.

Hampton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Arkansas in 2002, just five days before the Hall of Fame vote. He later was sentenced to a week in jail, per CNN.

Hampton was an All-American for the Arkansas Razorbacks before being drafted in the first round by the Bears in 1979. When he retired in 1990, he was just the second Bears ever player to appear in parts of three different decades with the same team.

One of the most famous Bears from the franchise’s most well-known team, Hampton hosts a Bears postgame radio show with Ed O’Bradovich on WGN-720 AM.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Blackhawks beat Blues as grinding identity continues to develop

The Hawks rallied from two goals down Friday to beat the Blues 3-2 in overtime, allowing only nine shots on goal after the first intermission.

By Ben Pope

Big Game Hunting: Michigan-Ohio State, Illinois-Northwestern on rivalry tilt Saturday

There are Big Ten teams that just has a way of making their rivals all kinds of miserable on the last Saturday of November.

By Steve Greenberg

City officials, ‘prepared to take action’ after discovery of omicron variant, urge more people to get vaccinated

The latest variant identified in South Africa should encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, city officials said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Bears’ Roquan Smith hurt during his ‘best year’

Bears coach Matt Nagy hopes Roquan Smith won’t need an injured reserve stint. But even if the Bears’ star inside linebacker has to miss a game or two with a hamstring injury suffered Thursday, the Bears will suffer.

By Patrick Finley

Donors step in to help businesses, residents displaced by Oak Park fire

That fire on Oak Park’s busy Lake Street corridor caused extensive damage to the building that housed Polished Nail Salon and Day Spa as well as Delia’s Kitchen. Four upstairs apartments also were severely damaged.

By Manny Ramos

Stephen Sondheim, musical theater legend behind ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘West Side Story’ dies at 91

Sondheim influenced several generations of theater songwriters, particularly with such landmark musicals as "Company," "Follies" and "Sweeney Todd," which are considered among his best work

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer