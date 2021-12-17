Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the game Monday night against the Vikings:

Rick Morrissey

Vikings, 30-20: The Bears had one good quarter last week against a Green Bay team that wanted to hand them the game on a special-teams platter. That’s not reason for optimism, as Bears coach Matt Nagy would want you to believe. That’s one more pratfall on a slippery slope full of them. Season: 11-2.

Rick Telander

Vikings, 28-25: The only way for the Bears to beat anybody is if the other team looks ahead, sees the game as a squirt-gun fight and leaves its bazookas at home. Not that the Vikings have much of an arsenal. But they’re the better sub-.500 team. The Bears meet their second consecutive anti-vaxxer quarterback in Kirk “If I die, I die’’ Cousins. Season: 10-3.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 20-19: Since Week 10, the Vikings have beaten two playoff-bound teams (the Chargers and Packers), lost to the winless Lions and defeated the Steelers by eight after leading by 29. I have no clue if they’re good. Throw in coronavirus concerns, and the wrong team could certainly win. Let’s get weird. Season: 11-2.

Jason Lieser

Vikings, 31-29: The Bears have been really good against the Vikings under Nagy, but everything is crumbling. The scariest part about Monday: The Vikings lead the NFL in sacks, and the Bears have allowed the second-most. Season: 11-2.

Mark Potash

Vikings, 24-17: The Bears are 5-1 against the Vikings under Nagy and haven’t given up on this season. But with injuries and COVID-19 issues this week, even their best effort could come up short against a desperate Vikings team. Season: 10-3.