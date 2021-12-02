 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears predictions: Week 13 vs Cardinals

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Rick Telander, Rick Morrissey, and Mark Potash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Matt Nagy looks on as the Bears play the Cardinals in 2018.
Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Sun-Times' experts offer their picks for Sunday's game against the Cardinals:

Rick Morrissey

Cardinals 27-17

The Cardinals have yet to lose on the road this season, and it’s hard to see them dropping their first one to a below-average team like the Bears. The score is predicated on Kyler Murray returning from an ankle injury, but, given the opportunity, the Bears could lose to backup Colt McCoy. The “Fire Nagy!” crowd won’t care which quarterback delivers the coach’s head. Season: 9-2.

Rick Telander

Cardinals 31-17

The Bears could go 10-7 this year. Or they could go 4-13. I’m not a betting man, but I’d take the under on this one, gang. How can they win against the league-leading Cardinals? Got a reason? No? Me, neither. Season: 8-3.

Patrick Finley

Cardinals 23-14

The Bears’ best defense against Murray and his sprained left ankle is a rainstorm and the ensuing sloppy surface at Soldier Field. If that happens — and it might — they’ve got a shot. But it’s never good when you look to the skies for help. Season: 9-2.

Jason Lieser

Cardinals 26-19

If the Bears needed a last-second field goal to beat the worst team in the NFL last week, how do you think they’ll do against the league-best Cardinals? Even if they bring their A-game, they’re not winning this one. Season: 9-2.

Mark Potash

Cardinals 27-17

Ther Bears are not out of the playoff picture yet, and will be motivated to mute the “Fire Nagy” chants at Soldier Field. Cardinals are good but not flop-proof. Still, the Bears are too beat up to pull off the upset. Season: 8-3.

