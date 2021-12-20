 clock menu more-arrow no yes
In roster crunch, Bears add 9 players

Right tackle Germain Ifedi came off injured reserve

By Patrick Finley
The Bears activated right tackle Germain Ifedi from injured reserve.
Gary McCullough/AP

Needing reinforcements after the coronavirus ravaged the team, the Bears added nine players to their roster for Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Right tackle Germain Ifedi was activated from injured reserve and figures to start.

Eight practice squad players were promoted at areas of need: defensive backs Thomas Graham, Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph and BoPete Keyes; receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome; outside linebacker Charles Snowden; and defensive end LaCale London.

The Bears have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including all four members of their starting secondary: safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson and cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Artie Burns. Joseph and Keyes were signed only last week.

Receiver Allen Robinson, tackle Larry Borom, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. and backup quarterback Andy Dalton were among the other players on the list.

Earlier Monday, the Bears announced that defensive coordinator Sean Desai had been cleared to return and call plays Monday night. He tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 13 and said later in the week that he felt fine.

The Bears also put safety DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve. He broke his arm against the Packers.

The Vikings, by contrast, enter the game with only three players on their active roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

