Bears LB Roquan Smith active vs. Cardinals

Smith injured his hamstring on the Thanksgiving against the Lions. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday but participated in Friday’s practice in a limited fashion.

By Patrick Finley
Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith hurt his hamstring last week.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears’ best defensive player will give it a go against the Cardinals.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith will be active Sunday at Soldier Field. He injured his hamstring on the Thanksgiving against the Lions. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday but participated in Friday’s practice in a limited fashion.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson, who hasn’t practiced since hurting his hamstring making a fourth-quarter catch against the Steelers, was called doubtful in the team’s official injury report Friday. The Bears ruled him out Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields, whom the Bears said wouldn’t play, was officially made inactive Sunday. Nick Foles will suit up and be the Bears’ second-stringer.

Fields is still recovering from cracked ribs, an injury he suffered two weeks ago against the Ravens.

The Bears on Friday ruled out standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks [ankle], wide receiver Marquise Goodwin [foot/ribs], defensive end Mario Edwards [ribs] and running back Damien Williams [calf] after they didn’t practice all week.

Safety Teez Tabor will be a healthy scratch.

The Cardinals’ two biggest offensive stars — quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins — will play. The team called them both game-time decisions on Friday.

