Bears predictions: Week 14 at Packers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday night’s rivalry game at Lambeau Field:

Rick Morrissey

Packers 34-13

This game seems almost unfair, with one team rolling along, working to nab the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the other team crawling deeper into a dark hole with each loss. Oh, and the Packers have Aaron Rodgers and are playing at home. You know, in case you wanted another helping of inequity. Season: 10-2.

Rick Telander

Packers 35-20

It’s antlerless deer season in northern Wisconsin, so there should be some camo-wearing folks in the crowd at Lambeau, straight outta deer camp. Forget the odor — even fumigated, it’s impossible to envision the Packers losing to the Bears in Green Bay. Not imaginable. Pity the animals. Season: 9-3.

Patrick Finley

Packers 22-5

The score is a tribute to Rodgers’ career record against the Bears — he’s 21-5 in the regular season plus an NFC title game win — before what might be his final appearance in the rivalry. The big question: how’s he gonna give the Bears a safety? Season: 10-2.

Jason Lieser

Packers 29-23

Justin Fields’ return helps, but there’s little evidence that suggests the Bears can beat the Packers. Even if Fields plays well, Rodgers will feast on their cornerback problems. Season: 10-2.

Mark Potash

Packers 31-17

With Fields returning — and Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks possibly back — the Bears should put up a pretty good fight here. But Rodgers will be motivated to back up his “I own you” taunt. Season: 9-3.