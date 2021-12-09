 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears predictions: Week 14 at Packers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday night’s rivalry game at Lambeau Field:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Mark Potash, Rick Morrissey, and Rick Telander
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs away from the Packers’ Kenny Clark in October.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday night’s rivalry game at Lambeau Field:

Rick Morrissey

Packers 34-13

This game seems almost unfair, with one team rolling along, working to nab the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the other team crawling deeper into a dark hole with each loss. Oh, and the Packers have Aaron Rodgers and are playing at home. You know, in case you wanted another helping of inequity. Season: 10-2.

Rick Telander

Packers 35-20

It’s antlerless deer season in northern Wisconsin, so there should be some camo-wearing folks in the crowd at Lambeau, straight outta deer camp. Forget the odor — even fumigated, it’s impossible to envision the Packers losing to the Bears in Green Bay. Not imaginable. Pity the animals. Season: 9-3.

Patrick Finley

Packers 22-5

The score is a tribute to Rodgers’ career record against the Bears — he’s 21-5 in the regular season plus an NFC title game win — before what might be his final appearance in the rivalry. The big question: how’s he gonna give the Bears a safety? Season: 10-2.

Jason Lieser

Packers 29-23

Justin Fields’ return helps, but there’s little evidence that suggests the Bears can beat the Packers. Even if Fields plays well, Rodgers will feast on their cornerback problems. Season: 10-2.

Mark Potash

Packers 31-17

With Fields returning — and Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks possibly back — the Bears should put up a pretty good fight here. But Rodgers will be motivated to back up his “I own you” taunt. Season: 9-3.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

To catch carjackers, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart asks automakers for help

He’s asking manufacturers to set up hotlines to help customers and cops find stolen vehicles. The West Side is the worst part of Chicago for carjackings, but nowhere’s immune.

By Frank Main

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

By Associated Press

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

By Associated Press

School district faces two $100M suits after Michigan school shootings

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her at the time, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

By Associated Press

Passenger describes Daunte Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’

"I grabbed whatever was in the car. I don’t remember if it was a sweater or a towel or something … and put it on his chest like you see in movies and TV shows," Alayna Albrecht-Payton testified. "I didn’t know what to do."

By Associated Press

Braden Huff and Jaden Schutt face off on Friday, here’s a look back at other No. 1 vs. No. 2 player matchups

From Derrick Rose vs. Evan Turner to Ayo Dosunmu vs. Talen Horton-Tucker, it is a special occasion when the top two seniors in the state play each other.

By Joe Henricksen