Bears rule out NT Eddie Goldman for opener

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman won’t play in Sunday’s season opener against the Rams after not practicing Wednesday through Friday because of a knee injury suffered during Monday’s practice.

He was ruled doubtful to play Friday, when coach Matt Nagy left open the possibility that he’d stay home this weekend rather than fly with the team. That proved to be the case.

Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 but hasn’t played a game since. He sat out the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

He was the only Bears player to skip mandatory minicamp in June. He finally arrived for training camp in late July and eventually tested positive for the coronavirus. Because he was unvaccinated, he sat out the league-mandated 10 days.

After sitting out the first two preseason contests, Goldman was one of two veteran starters to play in the third preseason game.

The Bears promoted inside linebacker Josh Woods and nose tackle Damion Square from the practice squad. They signed Square earlier in the week to provide depth behind Goldman.