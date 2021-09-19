 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears OLB Robert Quinn in ‘happy place’ with another sack vs. Bengals

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai debuted a stunt in which Khalil Mack plays defensive tackle and Quinn is at defensive end.

By Jason Lieser
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by the Bears’ Khalil Mack (52) and Robert Quinn.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Maybe all that talk about Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn turning things around and playing up to his massive contract was more than just talk.

With a smoother offseason and collaboration with defensive coordinator Sean Desai about using him as more of a traditional defensive end, Quinn had half a sack in the season opener and came through with a big one in the 20-17 win over the Bengals.

“Being in a good mental place and having these guys that you’re surrounded by, I think that showed today,” said Quinn, who had two sacks last season after signing a five-year, $70 million deal. “I’m in a happy place. Guys are in a happy place. And that shows on the field.”

As the Bengals tried to answer the Bears’ opening touchdown, Quinn worked an expertly executed stunt with Khalil Mack to take down Joe Burrow on third-and-10 from the Bears’ 35-yard line. It dropped the Bengals well out of field-goal range.

Desai showed ingenuity in the scheme by lining Quinn and Mack up to Burrow’s left, with Mack at defensive tackle. As Mack preoccupied Bengals left guard Quinton Spain, Quinn darted inside, and left tackle Jonah Williams couldn’t keep up with him.

“They start looking at [Mack], and I just happen to be the guy beside him,” Quinn said. “When you’ve got a guy like [Mack] there, their eyes get kind of big. When I go beside him, now they have to really figure out a game plan.”

With Akiem Hicks coming from the other side, that’s extremely difficult.

Quinn’s happy place will get even happier if the NFL credits him for a second sack on the third-quarter play when Burrow ran out of bounds for no gain to escape him. It was initially labeled a sack, but not credited in the stats as of Sunday evening.

Quinn, who also dropped running back Joe Mixon for 3-yard loss in the second quarter, was flagged for unnecessary roughness on that play, but the contact appeared to be incidental. He bumped Burrow after both players had already gone out of bounds, and Burrow fell hard.

“We’re both running the same direction,” Quinn said. “He ran into me, so I don’t know. The game has gotten a little softer.”

