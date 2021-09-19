 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tashaun Gipson on taunting flag: ‘I just clapped, man’

Takeaways from the Bears’ 20-17 home opener win against the Bengals on Sunday.

By Patrick Finley
Bears safety Tashaun Gipson recovers a fumble by the Bengals’ Tee Higgins during the second half Sunday.
Bears safety Tashaun Gipson recovers a fumble by the Bengals’ Tee Higgins during the second half Sunday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Takeaways from the Bears’ 20-17 home opener win against the Bengals on Sunday:

Taunting?

The NFL’s offseason decision to crack down on taunting was apparent by the end of the first quarter Sunday. After Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass on third down, Bears safety Tashaun Gipson clapped in his face — and was flagged 15 yards. Rather than punt, the Bengals had a first down.

Less than four minutes later, Bengals safety Vonn Bell was flagged for taunting quarterback Andy Dalton after an incompletion.

“I just clapped, man. ... ” Gipson said. “I don’t want to be out there if I can’t be happy for my guys when they make big plays. That’s what this game is about. It’s just adrenaline. It was costly. And that was something I just can’t do: put our team in that third down and it’s hard to get off the field.”

Montgomery moves

David Montgomery wasn’t as explosive as he was in Week 1, carrying 20 times for 61 yards. The Bears leaned on him, though, with a rookie quarterback under center.

“Just his mentality, I love it ... “ Justin Fields said. “Playing with him, he gives the offense great confidence. And he’s awesome, for sure.”

Santos kicks

Cairo Santos made two chip-shot field goals — a 28-yarder and 22-yarder, both in the fourth quarter — to continue a franchise-best hot streak. Santos has made 28-straight regular-season field goals dating to Week 3 of last year, when he missed a 46-yarder wide left in Atlanta.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

City Lit takes revisits ‘Thirteen Days’ in world-premiere production

The drama is an adaptation of Robert Kennedy’s memoir about the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Tony La Russa says Yoan Moncada is ‘the whole package’ as a hitter

Moncada extended his on-base streak to 28 games Sunday. During that stretch, he’s hitting .327 with two home runs and eight doubles.

By Jared Wyllys

Bears OLB Robert Quinn in ‘happy place’ with another sack vs. Bengals

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai debuted a stunt in which Khalil Mack plays defensive tackle and Quinn is at defensive end.

By Jason Lieser

White Sox don’t want repeat of last year’s late-season slide

"We kind of made the mistake of letting off the gas a little bit towards the end, especially after we clinched, and so I think that we learned from that mistake," Lucas Giolito said.

By Jared Wyllys

Roquan Smith, Bears’ defense turn back the clock

With Smith’s 53-yard pick-6 leading the way, the Bears responded to a lackluster performance against the Rams with four takeaways and four sacks — reminiscent of the 2018 defense that dominated the league.

By Mark Potash

There was no perfect time to play Justin Fields, but Sunday was good enough

Sunday, fate forced Bears coach Matt Nagy’s hands when starter Andy Dalton hurt his left knee scrambling out of bounds in the second quarter.

By Patrick Finley