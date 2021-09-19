Tashaun Gipson on taunting flag: ‘I just clapped, man’

Takeaways from the Bears’ 20-17 home opener win against the Bengals on Sunday:

Taunting?

The NFL’s offseason decision to crack down on taunting was apparent by the end of the first quarter Sunday. After Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass on third down, Bears safety Tashaun Gipson clapped in his face — and was flagged 15 yards. Rather than punt, the Bengals had a first down.

Less than four minutes later, Bengals safety Vonn Bell was flagged for taunting quarterback Andy Dalton after an incompletion.

“I just clapped, man. ... ” Gipson said. “I don’t want to be out there if I can’t be happy for my guys when they make big plays. That’s what this game is about. It’s just adrenaline. It was costly. And that was something I just can’t do: put our team in that third down and it’s hard to get off the field.”

Montgomery moves

David Montgomery wasn’t as explosive as he was in Week 1, carrying 20 times for 61 yards. The Bears leaned on him, though, with a rookie quarterback under center.

“Just his mentality, I love it ... “ Justin Fields said. “Playing with him, he gives the offense great confidence. And he’s awesome, for sure.”

Santos kicks

Cairo Santos made two chip-shot field goals — a 28-yarder and 22-yarder, both in the fourth quarter — to continue a franchise-best hot streak. Santos has made 28-straight regular-season field goals dating to Week 3 of last year, when he missed a 46-yarder wide left in Atlanta.