 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears coach Matt Nagy: QB Andy Dalton starts vs. Lions if healthy; Justin Fields next in line

With Andy Dalton injured and Justin Fields not producing in his starting debut, coach Matt Nagy left the door open for any of his three quarterbacks — including third-stringer Nick Foles — to start Sunday vs. the Lions.

By Jason Lieser
Foles (left), Dalton (center) and Fields (right) were all options this week, according to Bears coach Matt Nagy.
Foles (left), Dalton (center) and Fields (right) were all options this week, according to Bears coach Matt Nagy.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Bears will go back to Andy Dalton as starting quarterback Sunday against the Lions if he’s healthy.

Justin Fields will play if Dalton can’t go, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. In the Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns last weekend, Fields completed 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards and a 41.2 passer rating.

“We expect both Andy and Justin out at practice in some capacity [Wednesday], and we’ll update you on their status based on their participation,” Nagy said. “In regard to the depth chart with them, I am sure that question will come... Andy is the No. 1, Justin is the No. 2 and Nick [Foles] is the No. 3. Starter will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture moving forward here.”

That means Dalton is Plan A.

Fields started against the Browns only because Dalton exited the Week 2 game against the Bengals with a bone bruise in his knee. While the Bears didn’t put Dalton on injured reserve, Nagy indicated last week it was possible he’d miss multiple games.

Dalton has completed 36 of 49 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception for an 83.9 passer rating.

Nagy went into the week considering all options and even acknowledged the possibility of turning to Foles when a reporter floated that idea. Last season, Foles’ first with the team, did not go well. After rallying the Bears from a 26-10 deficit to beat the Falcons, Foles played his way out of the job and clashed with Nagy.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Teen reported missing from Lawndale returns home, police say

Paradice Brown was last seen in the 1500 block of South Avers Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

NCAA will use ‘March Madness’ slogan to promote women’s basketball tournament

Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men’s tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press

Those who may have been abused at Northwestern frat houses are not about to move on

Incidents like those alleged at Northwestern have been going on for decades. Maybe we are finally giving women permission to report them.

By Letters to the Editor

Who’s going to be the Bears’ play-caller Sunday? Matt Nagy won’t say

Matt Nagy said Monday he was open to giving up play-calling. The Bears head coach won’t say, though, whether he decided to do so.

By Patrick Finley

Pre-workout powders gaining popularity, but are they necessary? We asked the experts.

‘Do you need it? No, probably not,’ one says, reflecting the general view. ‘Does it increase performance? Potentially.’

By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA TODAY

‘Aladdin’ alum to star in ‘Moulin Rouge’ tour kicking off in Chicago

The production opens Feb. 26, 2022, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

By Miriam Di Nunzio