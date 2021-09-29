Bears coach Matt Nagy: QB Andy Dalton starts vs. Lions if healthy; Justin Fields next in line

The Bears will go back to Andy Dalton as starting quarterback Sunday against the Lions if he’s healthy.

Justin Fields will play if Dalton can’t go, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. In the Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns last weekend, Fields completed 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards and a 41.2 passer rating.

“We expect both Andy and Justin out at practice in some capacity [Wednesday], and we’ll update you on their status based on their participation,” Nagy said. “In regard to the depth chart with them, I am sure that question will come... Andy is the No. 1, Justin is the No. 2 and Nick [Foles] is the No. 3. Starter will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture moving forward here.”

That means Dalton is Plan A.

Fields started against the Browns only because Dalton exited the Week 2 game against the Bengals with a bone bruise in his knee. While the Bears didn’t put Dalton on injured reserve, Nagy indicated last week it was possible he’d miss multiple games.

Dalton has completed 36 of 49 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception for an 83.9 passer rating.

Nagy went into the week considering all options and even acknowledged the possibility of turning to Foles when a reporter floated that idea. Last season, Foles’ first with the team, did not go well. After rallying the Bears from a 26-10 deficit to beat the Falcons, Foles played his way out of the job and clashed with Nagy.