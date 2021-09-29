Who’s going to be the Bears’ play-caller Sunday? Matt Nagy won’t say

Matt Nagy said Monday he was open to giving up play-calling.

The Bears head coach won’t say, though, whether he decided to do so. Asked Wednesday, Nagy refused to clarify whether he or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will call plays. In Cleveland, Nagy’s offense ran 42 plays for 47 yards.

Last year, with his team ranked 29th in scoring offense, Nagy handed the play-calling duties over to Lazor before the Week 10 game against the Vikings.

During the eight games with Lazor calling plays — seven in the regular season, one in the playoffs — the Bears ranked eighth in scoring offense. The Bears improved in yards per pass attempt (6 vs. 5.4) and yards per rush (4.5 vs. 3.7). They averaged almost a touchdown more per game, 25.4 vs. 19.8. Under Lazor, they scored 30-plus points four games in a row for the first time since 1965.

The surge coincided with a weak spot in the Bears schedule.

The Bears said afterward that Nagy still played a prominent role in the play-calling even when Lazor had the title. Nagy took back play-calling during the offseason.