Bears interview two GM candidates

The Bears spoke to Champ Kelly, their own assistant director of player personnel, on Thursday.

By Patrick Finley
Champ Kelly interviewed for the Bears’ GM job.
The Bears interviewed two more general manager candidates Thursday.

Two needed no introduction to those inside Halas Hall: Champ Kelly, the Bears’ own assistant director of player personnel, on Thursday. The team also talked to Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Kelly was the team’s pro scouting director from 2015-16 before moving into his current role in 2017. Kelly interviewed for the vacant Jets GM position three years ago; last year, he talked to the Panthers and the Broncos. He worked for eight seasons Denver before joining the Bears.

Adofo-Mensah is a former Princeton basketball player who got a Master’s degree at Stanford. He spent seven years with the 49ers before joining the Browns two seasons ago.

The Bears have now interviewed three people to fill the vacancy they created when they fired GM Ryan Pace on Monday. Wednesday, they spoke with another Browns front-office member: vice president of personnel Glenn Cook.

