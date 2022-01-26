With Justin Fields in place, Ryan Poles’ first hire a big one

General managers in the NFL generally get more than one swing at a head coach. But it still helps to get the first one right.

Look at the Hall of Famers. Almost every one of them homered in his first at-bat — the Cowboys’ Tex Schramm (Tom Landry), the Vikings’ Jim Finks (Bud Grant), the Redskins’ Bobby Beathard (Joe Gibbs), the Bills’ Bill Polian (Marv Levy) and the Packers’ Ron Wolf (Mike Holmgren).

Each of those first hires took his team to the Super Bowl, including Landry five times (two wins), Gibbs three times (three wins), Holmgren twice (one win) and Levy and Grant four times. The Giants’ George Young, another Hall of Fame general manager, missed with his first hire (Ray Perkins), but hit it big with his second (Bill Parcells, who had been hired by Perkins).

That’s the challenge Ryan Poles faces after being named the Bears’ general manager on Tuesday. His first coaching hire is a huge one because the Bears are in better shape now than they were in 2015, when Ryan Pace faced a virtual tear-down along with a rebuild.

Within two seasons, Pace either cut or traded the top five weapons he inherited from Phil Emery — quarterback Jay Cutler, wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Martellus Bennett and running back Matt Forte.

Poles is in a little better spot to hire a difference-making coach, starting with Justin Fields at quarterback. If Fields clicks under the right coach, current keepers become bigger weapons — wide receiver Darnell Mooney, running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet.

And the offensive line, which looks pretty ho-hum after an uneven-at-best season in 2021, has room for growth. Free agent guard James Daniels has played well but hasn’t reached his potential. Guard Cody Whitehair, a Pro Bowl player in 2018 as an alternate, is coming of his worst season. And rookie tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, while far from proven commodities, are more than seventh-round/UFA guys you take a flyer on. In the right hands, this offense s not the total rebuild it looks like after the Nagy failure.

But you have to find the right guy. That’s not easy for a first-time general manager. Jim Finks’ first hire after being named general manager in 1974 was Jack Pardee, who was an instant hit, taking the Bears to the playoffs in 1977 — their first postseason appearance since the 1963 NFL championship. But Finks came with previous experience as a GM with the Vikings.

Jerry Angelo inherited Dick Jauron in 2001 and all but had to re-sign him after the Bears went 13-3 in Angelo’s first season as GM. He didn’t get to hire Lovie Smith until his fourth season. Phil Emery was forced to keep Lovie Smith whe he was hired in 2012. After firing Smith following a 10-6 non-playoff season, Emery struck out with Marc Trestman (over Bruce Arians, among others) and didn’t get a second chance.

Pace had the best chance, with an immediate opening after Emery and Trestman were fired following the 2014 season. He ended up with John Fox, who had been fired by the Broncos following a playoff loss to the Colts four days after Pace was hired. (And while the Fox hire might have been a marriage of convenience pairing the 37-year-old rookie GM with a veteran coach, it was a popular hire at the time, encouraged and applauded by critics).

That turned out to be a miss — though roster circumstances played a big role in that. But Pace missed again with Nagy, which ended up being a fireable offense.

Now it’s Ryan Poles’ turn, but with two advantages — not as big of a mess to clean up; and a better quarterback prospect in place.