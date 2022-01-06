Bears predictions: Week 18 at Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale in Minneapolis:

Rick Morrissey

Vikings, 24-17: A bad season comes to an end in the only way it should, with coach Matt Nagy being shown the door following another loss. We probably won’t know for a day or two whether he’ll be joined by general manager Ryan Pace, but this is a start — and an ending. Thank goodness. Season: 13-3.

Rick Telander

Vikings, 26-20: Let’s call this the Omicron Bowl and be done with it. I have no idea who will or won’t be playing—even America’s favorite anti-vax QB Kirk Cousins could test positive again before the coin toss. Lots of firings, cuts, booster shots, permanent vacations after this one. Cars packed. Resumes in hand. Buh-bye! Season: 12-4.

Patrick Finley

Vikings, 24-21: The next game played between these two teams figures to feature two new head coaches — and at least one new quarterback. Neither team has anything to play for Sunday. NFL Week 18 fever — catch it! Actually, don’t. Wash your hands instead. Season: 12-4.

Jason Lieser

Bears, 33-28: This will come down to which team hasn’t totally checked out. Nagy is eager to leave with a win, with or without quarterback Justin Fields. Season: 13-3.

Mark Potash

Bears, 23-20 (OT): The Bears have won two straight and are determined to end a dreadful season on a good note. They’re 3-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium under Nagy. No telling what Cousins and the Vikings will do now that they’re eliminated. Season: 12-4.